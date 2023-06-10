New Dating App Lets You Talk With AI ChatBots Trained on Prospective Matches Before You Swipe

Teaser AI is an innovative dating app that leverages advanced AI technology to generate virtual matches tailored to users’ preferences. The app’s unique approach involves creating profiles that closely mimic users’ personalities and conversational styles to facilitate engaging conversations and foster meaningful connections.

CEO Daniel Liss, the mastermind behind Dispo and Teaser, is keen to clarify that the app’s purpose is not to replicate the plot of “Her,” where an individual develops romantic feelings for an AI assistant like Alexa. Instead, Liss sees the AI conversations provided by Teaser AI as a means to break the ice and initiate interactions.

In essence, the role of AI in these apps is to help users kick-start conversations more efficiently, ultimately leading to real-life meetings for drinks or walks. Liss emphasizes that AI is not intended to replace human connections but to enhance and expedite getting to know someone and arranging face-to-face encounters.

Teaser AI: Fostering Meaningful Connections and Combatting Ghosting in Online Dating

Teaser AI is a dating app developed by the team behind Dispo, a photo-sharing app that encapsulates the nostalgic feel of disposable cameras. Following discussions with users, the team discovered that many women were frustrated by the abundance of matches on other apps that failed to result in meaningful connections, often resulting in ghosting.

This common experience inspired the creation of Teaser AI, intending to address this issue and encourage genuine conversations while discouraging ghosting. The app strives to create an environment where matches can progress beyond the initial stage, fostering more meaningful and lasting connections.

Teaser AI: Matching Personalities and Unexpected Conversations

When signing up for Teaser AI, you will be prompted to answer questions about your personality traits, such as introversion or extroversion, aggression or peacefulness, and easygoing or intensity. The AI endeavors to emulate your personality based on your responses and interactions within the app.

However, before engaging with another user’s AI, you will receive a notice informing you that the AI may provide unconventional or unexpected responses. This precaution is in place because the AI can generate unconventional or surprising dialogue during conversations.

For instance, you come across Anna’s profile on Teaser AI, where she mentions being a “dog mom.” However, when you engage with her AI, it surprises you by saying that she has a 28-year-old human child.

It is worth noting that Teaser AI tends to have more male users than female users, similar to other dating apps. Therefore, if you set your preferences to “women only” and widen your age range and location, your pool of potential matches may become limited.

Teaser AI: Redefining Dating with AI and Anti-Ghosting Approach

Teaser AI distinguishes itself from other dating apps through its prominent utilization of generative AI technology. However, CEO Liss prefers to emphasize Teaser’s identity as an anti-ghosting dating app rather than solely highlighting its AI aspect.

Unlike conventional apps, Teaser imposes a maximum limit of 16 matches, known as “picks,” at any given time.

This restriction encourages users to participate in authentic conversations and discourages ghosting, the common practice of abruptly ceasing communication.

Teaser AI Subscription: Enhanced Features and Convenience

Teaser AI immediately introduces a subscription option, providing subscribers with exclusive benefits. Subscribers can enjoy doubling the number of “picks” (matches), unlimited likes, super likes, and access to the boost feature.

They also gain privileges such as the travel mode feature and early access to the AI-driven automatic feature, currently in beta testing.

It’s important to note that the subscription plans are available at different price points. Users can opt for a monthly subscription at $39.99, a weekly subscription at $19.99, or a three-month subscription at $89.99.

Alternatively, there is an option for lifetime access priced at $229.99. These subscription plans offer enhanced functionality and convenience for Teaser AI users.

