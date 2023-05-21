Never Use Passwords Again – Here’s How to Switch to Passkeys With Google Accounts

Passwords have long been a source of frustration and security concerns for users. But now, there’s a promising alternative that can eliminate the need for passwords altogether: passkeys.

Google has recently introduced passkeys as a way to enhance security and simplify the authentication process for its users.

In this update, we will explore how you can make the switch to passkeys with your Google accounts, offering a more convenient and secure way to access your digital information.

Say goodbye to passwords and embrace the future of authentication with passkeys.

Google rolls out passkey as password alternative https://t.co/7To7G0WPQs pic.twitter.com/g0JqRJvr3A — Tech Updates (@ustechupdates) May 13, 2023

Users no longer need to worry about remembering multiple complex passwords. By using passkeys, their accounts can become more secure and convenient.

One advantage of passkeys is that they leverage the existing lock functions on your computer or phone, such as PIN, fingerprint, or face recognition. This means that the technology you use to unlock your device also grants you access to your digital accounts.

Passkeys work with hardware keys and replace the need for passwords and two-step verification. They are tied to your device and cannot be easily compromised or shared online. To make the switch to passkeys, follow the steps below.

What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are intended to replace passwords as a more convenient and secure alternative, as reported by CBS News. When using passkeys, a public passkey is stored by the website or app you are logging into, while a private passkey is stored on your specific devices.

To utilize the private passkey for authentication, you need to provide identification, such as using the unlocking features on your phone or computer, like scanning a fingerprint or entering a PIN.

The combination of both sets of keys in the passkey ensures that you cannot be tricked into signing into a fraudulent website or app.

When accessing an app or website on a new device, you have the option to switch to passkey mode. If you enable this, the passkey method will be used by default for any further authentication requirements.

Once you are logged in, you usually only need to authenticate when accessing new apps or websites on new devices. Passkeys also offer the benefit of syncing across different platforms like Windows, Android, and iCloud, allowing users to enjoy seamless syncing between their Macs and iPhones.

Even if you misplace or have your device stolen, you can still sign in to your Google account using a different device that has access to your account.

Setting Up Passkey for Your Google Account

When logging into Google from a new location, you have the option to set up a passkey. Alternatively, you can access your Google account online, navigate to the “Security” section, and select the “Start using passkey” option.

If you choose passkeys, you may find that some of your devices are already attempting to create them. To enable these keys and transition from passwords on these devices, click “Use passkeys”.

How to Integrate Google Passkey for Your Google Accounts https://t.co/MjWJFL8q0R — HTMLCenter (@htmlcenter) May 12, 2023

Google has also created a dedicated dashboard where you can view and manage the passkeys you have created for accessing your Google account. It’s important to note that these passkeys only apply to your Google account and do not replace passkeys for other websites or devices.

While passwords are no longer a requirement, you can rely on the passkey and the built-in security features of your device. In the event of significant changes to your Google account’s security settings, you will receive a similar notification.

If you ever lose a device with a passkey and discover that someone else can access the unlocked screen, you have the option to disable the passkey through your Google account page.

It’s important to remember that passkeys do not render your password obsolete at this time, so users should still remember or securely store their passwords. In case a passkey is ineffective or if you need to recover your account, you can still use your password.

Google believes that most users will appreciate the simplicity and usability of passkeys as time goes on.

