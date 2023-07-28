Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Netflix is hiring an AI product manager to potentially transform its business with machine learning techniques. However, this comes at a time when workers in the traditional Hollywood film industry are on strike over issues including compensation.

The recently discovered job listing shows that Netflix is willing to pay up to $900,000 annually for the right AI specialist. This is in stark contrast to the average Screen Actors Guild (SAG) member who earns less than $30,000 a year from acting.

Here’s What Netflix’s AI Specialist Will Do

For the AI Product Manager role, Netflix is seeking a candidate who can define the strategic vision for their Machine Learning Platform. The ideal candidate will have a technical background in machine learning combined with strong product management and communication skills.

The key responsibilities of the role include defining objectives and metrics for the ML Platform, understanding user needs from practitioners across Netflix (NFLX), ensuring product success throughout the lifecycle, and socializing strategic plans to stakeholders. The candidate will also be responsible for programs around user education and following external industry trends.

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience working on a centralized machine learning platform supporting multiple applications. They should also have a high degree of technical understanding to be able to closely collaborate with engineers and data scientists.

Netflix is seeking a strategic and hands-on product leader for this role who can build partnerships across the organization and leverage the ML Platform. Compensation for the role ranges from $300,000 to $900,000 depending on experience and location.

The AI Race is On and Netflix Won’t Be Staying Behind

While some have criticized Netflix for the high AI salary amid the strikes, experts note that as a major technology company, Netflix needs to invest in AI to stay competitive. The job listing also shows that the AI role is not directly related to content creation.

Other major studios like Disney, Sony, and Amazon (AMZN) are also on an AI hiring spree – seeking ML engineers, researchers, and ethics specialists. However, these efforts come as thousands of workers have been recently laid off at companies like Disney, Paramount, and Warner Bros.

While AI may eventually transform content creation and aspects of the film industry, the roles companies are actively hiring for now appear focused on tasks like recommendations, personalization, analytics, and customer experiences.

Still, the large compensation offered for AI specialists versus those in traditional content jobs underscores a “hypocrisy” within companies. While willing to pay what top AI talent is worth, studios are not paying workers who are directly involved in the process of creating films and TV shows similarly.

The unions argue that strict guidelines are needed to regulate how AI is used. But for now, major studios continue to invest heavily in AI hires even as strikes continue over pay and conditions. The future impact of AI on the film industry remains uncertain.

Experts note that AI’s impact on content jobs will likely grow over time. Areas like visual effects, dubbing, and script generation are being explored, opening opportunities but also potential risks for content creators.

As machine learning and generative AI models continue to advance rapidly, their impact on the entertainment industry is almost certain to increase. Companies are racing to hire the best AI talent now in order to be prepared for future use cases that could transform content production and delivery.

However, unions argue that strict rules and collective bargaining will be needed to ensure that AI benefits – rather than threatens – jobs and creativity in the film industry. With AI specialists now earning many times what average content creators make, there are calls for revenue-sharing systems and other protections to balance the risks and rewards of new technologies.

