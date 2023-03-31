Netflix is Making Cuts that Will Impact the Future of its Content Library

The video streaming giant Netflix is reportedly making both budget and personnel cuts this week as part of an ongoing restructuring that includes the ousting of two long-tenured executives.

According to a Bloomberg article that cited sources within the company, Lisa Nishimura, the company’s Vice President of Content Acquisition specializing in independent films and documentaries, and Ian Bricke, the Vice President of Original Independent Films for the Los Gatos-based streaming business will be the two key figures leaving the company.

This move aims to consolidate Netflix’s filming unit to centralize the decision-making process, possibly aiming to line up any new additions made to the platform’s content library to the firm’s financial goals.

“We thank them both for their contributions to making us a world-class film studio and wish them the best for the future”, commented Scott Stuber, the company’s head of Global Films.

The Ousted Netflix Execs Were Responsible for Indie Films and Documentaries

Sources indicate that the units responsible for developing indie movies and documentaries typically invest in projects that require budgets of less than $30 million. Netflix’s library reportedly expands at a faster pace than any other production company with over 50 new projects being included every year in addition to new seasons added to existing projects.

This year, the Netflix (NFLX) original movie “All Quiet on The Western Front” was nominated for 9 Oscar awards and won 4 of them. Meanwhile, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio animated movie also won the award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Nishimura was responsible for overseeing the production of several successful documentaries such as “My Octopus Teacher” and movies like “The Power of the Dog”. Meanwhile, Bricke pushed forward the successful American teen romantic comedy “The Kissing Booth”.

Moving forward, Stuber will have a saying on all projects that the company pushes forward. Before this restructuring, both Bricke and Nishimura were very independent and were able to approve new content without necessarily informing their superiors.

In a more challenging macroeconomic landscape, this independence may not be the most efficient way to keep both quality and finances under control. For Netflix, quality may now become a priority over quantity.

Netflix’s New Leadership is Not Wasting Any Time

This is yet another major change implemented by the two new co-CEOs of the video streaming giant, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, and it is taking place roughly two months after the founder and former leader of the firm – Reed Hastings – resigned voluntarily.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Netflix’s operating income took a hit as it ended the period at $550 million compared to the $632 million the firm reported during that same quarter the previous year.

Meanwhile, the firm’s 2022 figures show that, on an FX-neutral basis, the company’s operating margins dropped to 160 basis points to 20% compared to the previous year. During this period, the firm disbursed $150 million in restructuring charges associated with the two rounds of layoffs that took place last year that saw and that impacted 450 of its approximately 11,000 employees.

In late February, some reports indicated that Netflix slashed its prices in certain countries as part of its plan to keep its user base growing. Meanwhile, the firm also launched its ad-supported subscription plan in a handful of countries and is actively working on cracking down on password-sharing.

In late March, a report from Bloomberg also indicated that over 1 million users have been enrolled in the platform via the ad-supported package.

All of these initiatives are resulting in fundamental changes to the prevailing model under Hastings’s leadership both in terms of content creation and delivery and in how the firm plans to generate revenue and keep growing down the road.

