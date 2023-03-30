Netflix Games Could Be Coming to TVs Soon, With Your iPhone as the Controller

Netflix is reportedly working on bringing its nascent video game platform to TVs, with plans to let subscribers use their iPhones as controllers.

According to Bloomberg, app developer Steve Moser found hidden code within Netflix’s iOS app containing references to TV games, including a line that reads, “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

Netflix wants to make games playable on every device by turning your iPhone into a controller for Netflix running on a TV. Code hidden in their iOS app: "A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?" $NFLX cloud gaming soon? https://t.co/ZPl5gyoKkQ pic.twitter.com/ilpSJjcxBG — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 30, 2023

Netflix launched its gaming platform on iPhones, iPads, and Android devices in November 2021, offering games like “Stranger Things 3: The Game” with no ads, additional fees, or in-app purchases.

Expanding to Compete with Existing Gaming Services

As Netflix expands its gaming platform to TVs, the company is set to face competition from various cloud gaming services, such as those offered by Microsoft.

By eventually launching a cloud gaming service, Netflix could potentially rival non-cloud-based platforms like Apple Arcade.

The plan would enable Netflix to offer more titles without installing them locally on devices.

Currently, Netflix has released 55 games with 40 more set to launch this year, but these are only playable on iOS and Android devices, not on TVs or laptops.

Cloud Gaming Service Underway

Netflix recently announced that work on a cloud gaming service is underway, following the company’s statement in 2022 that it was “seriously exploring” the project.

The introduction of the cloud gaming service could allow users to stream games without installing them locally, providing a wider array of titles and turning Netflix into a strong competitor in the gaming industry.

Using your iPhone as a controller could be a way for Netflix to avoid releasing a dedicated game controller of its own, similar to Google’s now-defunct Stadia service.

The hidden code in Netflix’s app discovered by Steve Moser doesn’t guarantee that the company will follow through with the TV gaming plan, but it does indicate what Netflix has been testing internally.

As Netflix continues to grow its gaming platform, the addition of TV gaming could be a significant milestone, given that many smart TVs and platforms, including Apple TV, now have Netflix built-in.

With the streaming giant’s ambitions expanding, it remains to be seen how their gaming platform will evolve and compete with other established services in the industry.