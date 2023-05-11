Mysterious Startup Humane Wants to Revolutionize Smartphones With Wearable AI

The co-founder of mysterious tech start-up Humane just offered a first look at what the company has been building over the past year.

Imran Chaudhri, who was one of Apple’s top design engineers for over 20 years, appeared at TED last month to deliver a demo of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wearable that humane says is going to replace the mobile phone.

The device in question is a small black mobile size and shaped device that sits in the breast pocket, with a camera and projector poking over the top.

In his 13-minute demo, Chaudhri walked through a number of uses for the device, which is yet to be given an official name.

First, he answers a call by holding his hand up so the device can project an image of the caller’s name and answer/ignore buttons can be projected.

He then presses a button on the device to ask it a question about where he can buy a gift, gets the device to translate a sentence into another language using a cloned version of his voice and gets the device to perform a number of other tasks.

According to Chaudhri, Humane’s device will push back against a world dominated by screens, which he said put a “barrier between you and the world”.

Chaudhri said that no other device such as a smartphone or computer will be needed to pair with it.

More Questions Than Answers

While the demo has certainly created a lot of buzz, it has also created a lot of head-scratching amongst tech enthusiasts.

Firstly, critics raised logistical issues, such as the breast pocket within which the device sat during Chaudhri’s demo.

These are actually very uncommon amongst most popularly worn clothing items.

Meanwhile, if the device doesn’t need to pair with any other device to set up, how does it get a user’s digital information?

And as for the devices projector and speaker, will they both work well in bright or loud environments?

Others asked about whether third-party apps will feature on the new device and about privacy for the people constantly being stared at by the device’s camera.

According to Chaudhri, Humane will share more information on the device within the next few months.

Hopefully next time, his company will leave us with more answers than questions.

