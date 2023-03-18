Musk Wants to Use AI to Detect Public Opinion ‘Manipulation’ on Twitter

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last year, wants to use AI to detect the “manipulation” of public opinion on Twitter. The move comes a couple of months after the platform allowed political ads.

Musk said that in “the months ahead” Twitter would “use AI to detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion.” Interestingly, the announcement comes ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections.

In the months ahead, we will use AI to detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion on this platform. Let’s see what the psy ops cat drags in … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Of late, Musk has warmed up to conservatives and even restored former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. Musk has also vowed to support Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis if he runs for the 2024 US presidential elections.

Several conservatives believe that Big Tech and social media companies are biased against them. There has been a surge in social media companies that are perceived to be supportive of conservatives.

Even Trump launched his Twitter-look-alike social media platform Truth Social which has announced a merger with Digital World Acquisition (NYSE: DWAC)

Musk has had a love-hate relationship with AI. Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February, Musk termed AI as “one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization.”

While Musk said, “It’s both positive or negative and has great, great promise, great capability,” he warned, “with that comes great danger.”

Notably, in 2015 Musk cofounded ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI along with Sam Altman. It was a non-profit start-up, to begin with, and Musk left the company’s board in 2018.

Musk has of late been quite critical of OpenAI. He recently said it has become a “maximum profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.” He emphasized that it was not what he “intended at all.”

Musk is also apparently hiring a team to build an alternative to ChatGPT. At the same time, he does not see AI helping Tesla in manufacturing cars, at least in the near future.

During Tesla’s investor day on March 1, Musk said, “I’m a little worried about the AI stuff.” He added, “We need some kind of, like, regulatory authority or something overseeing AI development.”

Musk stressed, “Make sure it’s operating in the public interest. It’s quite dangerous technology. I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it.”

Tech Companies See AI as a Key Growth Driver

Notably, AI has been the latest battlefront for tech giants and companies like Baidu and Google have come up with their own chatbots to take on ChatGPT.

However, both Baidu’s Ernie and Google’s Bard had a disappointing debut and in Google’s case, Alphabet lost $100 billion in market cap as Bard provided incorrect information in a promotional video.

Nonetheless, while tech giants have tightened their belts and have scaled back investments in some areas, their purse strings are still wide open when it comes to AI.

In January, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment into ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI, barely days after laying of 5% of its workforce.

Nvidia also sees AI as among its key growth drivers along with metaverse and autonomous cars. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded the stock from equal weight to overweight while raising the target price from $255 to $304.

Coming back to Musk, while the billionaire has been trying to fix Twitter and recently said that the platform is nearing breakeven, the turnaround at best looks like a work-in-progress looking at the recurring snags and controversies.

