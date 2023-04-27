Musk Discussed AI Regulation with Schumer Amid Growing Clamor for Oversight

Elon Musk met Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other US lawmakers to discuss AI regulations. There has been a growing clamor for regulating AI and last month Musk signed an open letter calling for regulatory oversight of AI.

Musk was spotted at Capitol Hill which led to speculation about him meeting lawmakers.

Musk cleared the air and said that he indeed met Schumer and other lawmakers about AI regulations.

The billionaire tweeted, “That which affects safety of the public has, over time, become regulated to ensure that companies do not cut corners. AI has great power to do good and evil. Better the former.”

Musk who was among the co-founders of OpenAI has been critical of generative AI as well as OpenAI – saying the company has now become “a maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

The letter that was signed by Musk along with thousands of tech leaders including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak stated, “we call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4.”

The letter added, “This pause should be public and verifiable, and include all key actors. If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium.”

Responding to Musk’s letter, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman said, “I think moving with caution and an increasing rigor for safety issues is really important. The letter, I don’t think, was the optimal way to address it.”

The clamor for regulating AI has been growing though and earlier this week BSA, a tech advocacy backed by tech companies including Microsoft called for AI regulations.

BSA is advocating that Congress should mandate four key protections. It is calling upon Congress to come up with requirements on when companies must evaluate the impact of AI and said that these requirements should come into force when AI is used for “consequential decisions” – which also it wants Congress to define.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has upped its AI game and earlier this year announced a fresh multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI – the parent company of ChatGPT.

The company released earnings this week and said that AI would drive its growth over the long term.

Microsoft stock soared after the earnings release even as Alphabet stock fell slightly after its earnings release.

Tech Companies See a Massive Opportunity in AI

AI is the latest buzzword among tech executives and Musk is also planning to launch his TruthGPT even as he sees current AI technologies as “untruthful.”

Chinese companies like Alibaba and Baidu have also announced their own chatbots as they look to take on US tech giants.

There is an apparent tech war between the US and China as the world’s two largest economies look for global domination.

Coming back to calls for AI regulations, the calls are only going to increase in the future as more reports of misuse of the technology crop up – FTC chair Lina Khan already warned that ChatGPT-like platforms would turbocharge fraud.

Musk is among the pioneers in calling for AI regulations and sooner than later lawmakers might heed growing calls for regulatory oversight of the emerging technology.

