Mozilla Buys Fakespot, a Startup Spotting Fake Online Reviews

Mozilla has announced the acquisition of Fakespot, a startup that helps identify fake online reviews. The deal would add tools to Mozilla which would help users spot fake reviews.

In its blog announcing the deal, Mozilla said, “Fakespot will continue to work across all major web browsers and mobile devices, and the Mozilla team will be investing in continuing to enhance the Fakespot experience for its many, dedicated users.”

It added that in the future customized integrations for Firefox would also come.

To be sure, fake online reviews are a big menace as many buyers rely on reviews to make the buying decision. E-commerce sales account for just under 15% of US retail sales according to the Census Bureau

In its blog, Mozilla said, “The addition of Fakespot’s capabilities will make Firefox customers the best equipped to cut through deceptive reviews and shop with the confidence of knowing what they’re buying is high-quality and authentic.”

Mozilla did not comment on the financial details of the transaction but said that it is “planning to increase the investment in Fakespot.”

Fakespot was founded by Saoud Khalifah in 2016 and has since been helping users spot fake reviews from genuine ones.

Mozilla Buys Fakespot for an Undisclosed Amount

Fakespot uses AI and ML “system to detect patterns and similarities between reviews in order to flag those that are most likely to be deceptive.”

Increasingly, companies are turning to AI and ML even as there are risks associated with generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

Incidentally, Samsung has banned ChatGPT on company-owned devices after an internal code was used – the ban is temporary though until it puts safety measures in place.

Tech companies are investing billions in generative AI while cutting down on spending elsewhere.

Mozilla meanwhile expects to improve the online buying experience of Firefox users with the integration of Fakespot.

It said, as “Mozilla continues to expand our work around ethical AI and responsible advertising, Fakespot is a natural fit.”

Online Shopping Experience on Firefox Might Improve

While there are varying estimates of what percentage of online reviews are fake – with some reports suggesting they could be as high as 30% – a 2021 research by the World Economic Forum said that the direct impact of fake online reviews was a whopping $152 billion.

Many buyers end up buying a substandard product or service online after relying on fake reviews. In the absence of physical products like brick-and-mortar retail, online reviews play a big part in influencing the purchase decision.

This is where the integration of Firefox with Fakespot might help.

While announcing the Fakespot acquisition, Steve Teixeira, Mozilla Chief Product Officer Steve Teixeira said, “We’ll be introducing Fakespot functionality to Firefox over time, and would love to hear your thoughts once it’s launched.”

