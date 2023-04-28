Monumental Bipartisan Bill Would Heavily Restrict Social Media for Minors

A group of senators has drafted a bipartisan bill which if approved would drastically affect how companies use algorithms to recommend content to minors. The bill titled “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act,” seeks to restrict minors from accessing social media.

Stopping Social Media Health Crisis Among Kids

Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Chris Murphy (D-Conn), Katie Britt (R-Ala), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark) introduced the peculiar bill on Wednesday. In this proposed Act, minors of age 13 and below would be completely locked out of social media while those under 18 years will require parental consent in addition to a verification process to join the platforms.

The lawmakers are concerned that social media is becoming a menace among minors and believe this is the time to act, otherwise mental health is bound to continue wreaking havoc. According to the lawmakers, while the situation is dire, social media platforms are profiting from the use of algorithms that recommend content to minors.

“The growing evidence is clear: social media is making kids more depressed and wreaking havoc on their mental health. While kids are suffering, social media companies are profiting. This needs to stop,” Schatz said in a press release.

Some social media companies like YouTube and TikTok have put measures in place to protect minors with kid-friendly versions of their platforms. Such tools range from parental controls, and limits on content, however, age verification leaves a wide gap because it is based on an honor system.

“Our bill will help us stop the growing social media health crisis among kids by setting a minimum age and preventing companies from using algorithms to automatically feed them addictive content based on their personal information,” Senator Schatz added.

If the bill ascends into law, social media companies like Meta, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube will no longer use the “personal data” of any of the users on their platforms to suggest content “unless the platform knows or reasonably believes that the individual is age 18 or older according to the age verification process used by the platform,” the bill reads in part.

Companies will be allowed to advertise to minors but ensure ads are “solely based on context.” In other words, they will be forced to refrain from “targeted or recommended based on the personal data,” they have on users.

The proposed Act did not provide details as to how state agencies will regulate algorithms. Senator Schatz’s representative did not promptly respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the bill has been questioned by people on Twitter with some wondering if some of the regulations are enforceable from a technical perspective.

“Broadly speaking I’d say this: yes, Big Tech companies are harming kids. We stop that by forcing those companies to change their business practices, not by kicking kids off the internet or taking away kids’ rights,” Evan Greer, director of the digital rights nonprofit Fight for the Future, said in a tweet responding to Murphy.

NEWS: I just introduced an important bill with three of my colleagues @brianschatz @SenTomCotton @SenKatieBritt who are also parents of young kids. Our bill: – prohibits kids under 13 from being on social media

– requires parental consent and prohibits algorithms for kids 13-17 pic.twitter.com/KBumDRlcx1 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 26, 2023

Alejandra Caraballo, a civil rights lawyer, and clinical instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic, chimed in with a response to Murphy’s tweet about the proposed bill that would prohibit algorithms used to recommend content to children.

“With all due respect Senator, but that is a terribly misinformed statement about social media technology. You might as well try saying you’re banning javascript for teens,” she said.

Senator Murphy pointed a figure directly at social media companies for their 100% commitment to driving kids’ addiction to screens, in a press statement. He argues that warning bells have been sounding for a long time but social media platforms have proved time and time again that they only care about the numbers – profits.

“The alarm bells about social media’s devastating impact on kids have been sounding for a long time, and yet time and time again, these companies have proven they care more about profit than preventing the well-documented harm they cause,” Murphy continued. “In particular, these algorithms are sending many down dangerous online rabbit holes, with little chance for parents to know what their kids are seeing online.”

Social Media Companies Need To Do More

Current social media policies typically mandate that users be at least 13 years old, but lack robust enforcement measures. This allows minors to slip through the cracks by providing a false birth date and simply attesting to their purported age.

The proposed legislation aims to ensure social media platforms take additional, “reasonable steps” beyond simple attestation, utilizing existing age verification technologies to confirm users’ actual ages.

The bill’s provisions prevent companies from retaining or utilizing any information collected during the verification process for unrelated purposes.

Instead, it proposes a complimentary “Pilot Program” under the supervision of the Secretary of Commerce, offering secure digital identification credentials for US citizens and lawful residents.

The Pilot Program is designed to adhere to the highest cybersecurity standards for consumer products, with the bill assuring that only anonymized aggregate data will be stored.

Lawmakers in the US have in recent years expressed concerns about kids’ internet use said to be a significant contributor to mental health challenges.

Another bipartisan bill, “The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), introduced last year by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn), required more accountability from social media companies and better parental control tools.

In the bill, social media companies would be required to meter the content users below the age of 16 can access. The bill was vehemently rejected by various civil liberties organizations, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the American Civil Liberties Union, GLAAD, and Fight for the Future.

The topic of how to protect children on social media and online is evidently a polarizing one. Not everyone is opposed to the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act” which comes amidst widespread push for age verification.

In 2021, Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia, and Utah implemented legislation mandating that individuals provide a government-issued ID to access adult content websites.

Another 11 states are considering adopting similar regulations. However, digital privacy proponents have raised concerns about the use and storage of age verification data.

Civil liberties organizations have expressed their apprehensions on age verification requirements in a joint letter opposing KOSA.

“Age verification requirements may require users to provide platforms with personally identifiable information such as date of birth and government-issued identification documents, which can threaten users’ privacy, including through the risk of data breaches, and chill their willingness to access sensitive information online because they cannot do so anonymously,” the organizations said in the letter.

Instead of enacting age verification requirements which would bring forth another challenge related to the storage and use of personal data like government IDs, the civil liberties organizations have called upon Congress to “focus on ensuring that all users, regardless of age, benefit from strong privacy protections by passing comprehensive privacy legislation.”

