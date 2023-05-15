Monday.com Reports 75% Year-on-Year Jump on Top-Spending Customers

Monday.com, a software development platform that helps organizations speed up their digital transformation efforts, reported today its financial and operating results covering the first quarter of the year.

During the three months ended on 31 March, the New York-based company experienced a 75% year-on-year jump in the number of customers that have produced annual recurring revenues (ARRs) of $50,000 or higher.

In addition, the company reported that customers with over 10 users now account for over 77% of the company´s annual recurring revenue as of the first quarter of 2023 while customers who generate ARRs exceeding $50,000 currently account for 28% of the total.

Both metrics have been on an uptrend since the first quarter of last year, indicating that Monday.com is doing a good job making more money out of its existing customers while new customers may also be willing to spend more money on the platform now that its flagship solution – the Work Operating System (Work OS) – has evolved and matured.

Revenues for Monday.com during this first quarter ended at $162.3 million resulting in a 50% year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the firm reported net losses of $14.67 million – almost 5 times less than what it lost in Q1 2022. In addition, the firm reported positive free cash flows of $38.7 million. During the first quarter of 2022, the firm’s free cash flows were negative and stood at $16.2 million.

Monday.com Launches mondayDB and an AI Assistant

Monday.com (MNDY) highlighted several milestones that it achieved during these first three months of the year including the launch of mondayDB and the launch of a new AI assistant that will further facilitate the process of creating their solutions and applications for customers.

In addition, the company reported record quarterly revenues and free cash flows and the management stated that they expect to report positive non-GAAP operating results for the entire 2023 fiscal year.

“As we begin to roll out mondayDB and introduce transformative AI capabilities, we are highly confident in our ability to continue this momentum through the rest of 2023 and beyond.”, commented the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the software-as-a-service company, Roy Mann.

In just three years, the number of customers with ARRs exceeding $50,000 has moved from 105 to 1,683. This results in a quarter-on-quarter compounded growth rate of 28.7% for the platform – an incredible number for a relatively young company like Monday.com.

As for the company’s revenues, they have been moving upwards starting with $11 million in 2017 to $519 million as of 2022. In 2023, Monday.com expects to produce total revenues ranging between $702 and $706 million resulting in a 35% to 36% year-on-year increase.

Monday.com went public on 10 June 2021 under the ticker symbol MNDY. The company sold 3.7 million ordinary shares to the public at $155 apiece. In November 2021, just a few months after its successful initial public offering (IPO), the price of the stock surged to $450.

However, the price started to decline since then amid the significant changes that the global macroeconomic landscape has suffered and the geopolitical tensions arising from the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This morning, the stock is jumping 12.3% to $147.2 per share following the release of the firm’s quarterly financial results.

The Firm’s AI Assistant is Now Available to Third-Party Developers

Monday.com announced its suite of AI-powered tools in mid-April this year. Since then, developers have been granted access to the platform to build AI apps that are powered by the firm’s Work OS.

Prior to the launch, the firm had already created some AI applications that developers could tap on right after including summarization, e-mail composing, and formula-building AI-powered tools.

“Generative AI is a huge step forward for not only the quality, but also the ease, with which anyone with coding capabilities can create amazing AI software”, Mann emphasized in a press release published back then.

To entice developers to start working on AI tools powered by Work OS, the company hosted several events called “hackathons” in some of the cities where it has offices including London, Teal Aviv, and New York.

