Microsoft Will No Longer Offer a $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial – Here’s Why

Microsoft will no longer support a $1 trial for its cloud gaming solution – Xbox GamePass – as the company’s service has expanded to the point that creating awareness appears to be no longer the primary goal.

In a statement sent yesterday to the tech-focused online magazine The Verge, the head of global communications for the Redmond-based tech company, Kari Perez, commented that Microsoft will not be supporting this “introductory” offer anymore and that it was evaluating the launch of new promotions in the future.

With this trial, it was possible to try out the service before signing up for the regular packages, which cost from $9.99 to $14.99 per month. Last month, Microsoft made its PC Game Pass available in 40 additional countries. The platform’s library of games includes over 100 titles for PC developed by Electronic Arts and other studios.

What is Game Pass and Why is Microsoft Ending the Trial?

The decision to end this $1 trial offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass may be justified by the company’s efforts to expand its subscription service and offer new promotions to attract new members.

Game Pass was launched in 2017 as a gaming subscription service that allows users to access a library of games for a monthly fee. The service has been quite successful, with Microsoft reporting $16.23 billion in 2022 alone.

Game Pass is available in 86 markets worldwide, with recent expansions in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. However, the Friends & Family plan for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which allows users to share their subscription benefits with up to four other people, is not yet available in many European markets or the US and UK.

Microsoft (MSFT) has been expanding the Friends & Family plan to new countries, and the removal of the $1 trial offer may be a sign that Microsoft is preparing to expand the plan further.

While the $1 trial offer was a popular way to introduce people to GamePass, it may not have been sustainable as the service continues to grow and evolve.

European Regulators May Be Ready to Clear the Microsoft-Activision Merger

Microsoft has been investing heavily in its gaming division. In 2021, it acquired Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 billion.

In addition, its controverted acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68 billion will result in the immediate expansion of the firm’s gaming footprint with the addition of some of the world’s most popular titles nowadays including Call of Duty, Diablo, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch.

Both the United Kingdom and the European Union appear to be softening their demands to approve the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. In a recent proposal sent by the firm founded by Bill Gates to the European Commission, Sony was intentionally left out.

This was interpreted as a sign that regulators may not be giving too much weight to the opposing arguments brought forward by the Japanese conglomerate. It is important to note that Sony has a large market share in the gaming space – much larger than Microsoft – while some of its most popular titles like The Last of Us, Marvel’s Spider Man, and God of War are only available on PlayStation.

Meanwhile, in a press release published on 24 March, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK said that the agency has received “significant new evidence” that made it soften its opinion about the deal.

Now, the regulator no longer thinks that the transaction will result “in a substantial lessening of competition in relation to console gaming in the UK”. This is an indication that the CMA may be ready to give Microsoft the nod to move forward with the merger.

The agency highlighted that, based on this new evidence, it became clear that Microsoft would have no financial incentive to make CoD and other titles exclusive to its Xbox gaming console and cloud platform as this would result in losses to the firm.

