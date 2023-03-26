Microsoft Stops Search Engine Rivals Using ChatGPT Data as Part of Their Bing Search Index Access

Software giant Microsoft has threatened to completely block two unnamed Bing-powered search engines from accessing Microsoft’s search data if they continued to utilize it with its AI technologies.

Cutting Off The Competitors

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft licenses search data from Bing to a number of search engines, including DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and the artificial intelligence search engine You.com.

For instance, You.com and Neeva also use some of the results from Bing, while DuckDuckGo uses both Bing and its own web crawler to deliver search results, which helps save some of the time and resources needed to explore the entire web.

However, Microsoft appears to draw the line when it comes to using the Bing search engine to feed AI chatbots. Bloomberg reports that according to sources familiar with the matter, Microsoft considers this usage of Bing’s data to be a breach of its contract and may decide to sever ties with the search engines accused of abusing this data.

While the names of the accused search engines Bloomberg is referring to in its report are still kept under wraps, DuckDuckGo, You.com, and others have recently introduced their own AI tools available.

The service DuckAssist, which offers AI-generated summaries from Wikipedia and other sources for specific searches, was introduced by DuckDuckGo last month.

Neeva unveiled a comparable AI-powered product that creates annotated summaries, and You.com has an AI chat function that responds to users’ questions.

Microsoft stated that the firm would continue to enforce its agreements everywhere systematically and has been in touch with partners who aren’t in compliance. Aside from that, they will continue to collaborate with them directly and offer any data required to choose a course of action.

As at the time of writing, it’s unclear if Microsoft has taken action against any specific search engine.

As things stand, Microsoft likely wants to make its own search data unique to Bing’s chatbot. This is because other businesses, including Google, are releasing their versions of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

Thanks to OpenAI’s GPT-4 — the most recent and potent iteration of the company’s language model — Bing is already capable of answering various queries, writing summaries, generating code, writing social media posts, and more.

The Race To The Future

The competition is heating up between tech companies as they battle to benefit from increasingly powerful AI tools.

Microsoft recently announced an upgraded version of its search engine, Bing. The new version is powered by the same AI technology that powers the chatbot ChatGPT.

However, Google wasn’t prepared for what could be seen as a fundamental shift in how users find information online.

The introduction of ChatGPT incursion into the tech space set off a code red within the search engine giant, and absent founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, had to be contacted to help deal with what would pose a danger to the company’s main source of income.

Playing catch up, the firm opened limited access to Bard, its ChatGPT rival, to affirm to its rivals that it wouldn’t get left behind.

Like Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Bard provides users with a text box that is empty and an opportunity to ask inquiries about any subject they choose.

The launch of the new Bing from Microsoft coincides with a flurry of AI activity from rival Google.

The popularity of AI text production has tremendously increased since ChatGPT went live on the internet in November last year.

As a result, Microsoft is looking to capitalize on this enthusiasm and has already disclosed how this technology will be incorporated across its suite of office applications.

The tech firm has a strong partnership with OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT.

