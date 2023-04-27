Microsoft Rolls Out iMessage, Calling and More on Windows With Phone Link For iOS

Microsoft has announced the launch of an iOS Phone Link, designed to allow iPhone users operating Windows 11 PCs to seamlessly integrate their contacts, engage in phone calls, exchange iMessage texts, and monitor their device notifications directly from their Windows computer.

Microsoft Debuts Windows and iOS Connect

This new feature, which had been available for preview since the end of February to Windows Insiders, has now been released to the public. The iOS Phone Link is being rolled out to PCs with Windows 11 in 39 languages across 85 markets globally.

Despite the rollout having commenced, Microsoft warned it might take a couple of weeks before the entire customer base is covered. Additionally, the tech company also warned that device compatibility may vary and regional restrictions apply.

Phone Link has been available to Android users with Windows PCs for quite some time, granting them the ability to receive notifications, respond to messages and even calls from their PC.

However, the case has not been the same for iPhone users who struggled to link their phones to Windows PCs seeing as the two are from rival companies. This likely discouraged some consumers working with the Windows PC ecosystem due to the absence of iPhone support for Windows.

Moreover, that also meant Apple and Microsoft were wildly underserving their respective and overlapping consumer bases considering how widely used Windows is in the commercial and home computing sectors.

“For over five years, Microsoft has been working on the pipeline to allow iMessage to be integrated with Windows. Hints of the development were initially dropped by Joe Belfiore of Microsoft, revealing the company’s commitment to this type of integration.”

Setting up Phone Link

Just like it has done with Android smartphones in the past, Phone Link is expected to sync with iOS devices over Bluetooth. However, Microsoft said the feature will be a little more constrained for iPhone users at first as you can only send and receive messages to your contacts, handle notifications as they arrive, and make phone calls.

Among some of Phone Link’s features for Android smartphones that the iOS version will lack is the ability to drag and drop pictures from the camera roll or even use app streaming to directly mirror an Android app on your PC which is possible with some smartphones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S line.

Additionally, even while sending messages, iPhone users will not be able to send media with those messages or reply to group chats. At the same time, these messages will only be received when the phone is directly linked to the PC because they are session-based.

While Microsoft said it will take until mid-May before iOS syncing is available to all Windows 11 users, Windows Insiders already have access to the new feature.

To set up Phone Link, users are taken through the pairing process to allow their iPhone and PC to communicate over Bluetooth. First, users will verify the phone by scanning a QR code displayed on the screen and comparing the code displayed on Phone Link to the code displayed on the iPhone, thus completing the pairing process.

Once pairing is done, the user will have to dig into the iOS settings in the Bluetooth menu and enable full access to their Windows machine for notifications and phone calls to come through.

The final step will entail the user following instructions on Phone Link to grant it permission on their iPhone’s Bluetooth settings in order to receive notifications from their phone on their PC and to access their contacts.

Phone Link for iOS will only work with iOS 14, Windows 11, and the latest Phone Link software update. It is however not available for iPad OS or MacOS.

