Microsoft Now Supports ChatGPT on its Azure Cloud Service

Microsoft announced today that it is adding ChatGPT to the suite of solutions that can be integrated into its Azure Cloud Service

In a blog post published this morning, the company said that over 1,000 customers have applied to access the Azure OpenAI service, which gives them the possibility of integrating any of the many AI models created by this company.

How Much Will Companies Pay to Access the Microsoft Azure ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is just the latest addition to the portfolio as other powerful models from the company founded by Sam Altman are already available on Azure as is the case of Dall-E, Codex, and GPT 3.5.

The use cases of ChatGPT for Azure customers are quite extensive going from producing summaries of sales meetings to drafting e-mail templates for marketing campaigns or coming up with preliminary answers to both basic and complex support tickets.

Microsoft will charge $0.002 for every 1,000 ChatGPT tokens. That is the equivalent of approximately 750 words and it is the same price charged by OpenAI itself for developers who opt to use the recently-launched company’s application programming interface (API).

Some early adopters of Microsoft’s Azure-based ChatGPT include The Office Depot and Icertis.

Developers still have to apply to get access to the solution. Microsoft (MSFT) and even OpenAI have not opened up access to the general public due to the significant computing power required to process users’ text prompts and come up with an appropriate answer.

Is Microsoft’s Cloud Infrastructure Prepared to Support the AI Hype?

Some reports have pointed out that other cloud providers such as Amazon AWS have struggled lately to meet the growing demand coming from customers who are rapidly incorporating these AI models into their software and platforms.

Microsoft’s careful steps when it comes to the release of these solutions and the progressive launch of their suite of AI-powered solutions suggest that the company is following a careful blueprint that has been prepared with years of anticipation.

The launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI may be considered the epicenter of the latest AI hype but it does not seem to have caught Microsoft unprepared. The same can hardly be said about Alphabet (GOOG).

The difference between accessing OpenAI’s services directly with the company is that customers miss some of the security and compatibility features that Azure offers to make sure that all applications can be easily and smoothly integrated.

“Azure OpenAI co-develops the APIs with OpenAI, ensuring compatibility and a smooth transition from one to the other.”, Microsoft comments in one of its technical materials.

“With Azure OpenAI, customers get the security capabilities of Microsoft Azure while running the same models as OpenAI. Azure OpenAI offers private networking, regional availability, and responsible AI content filtering.”, the company adds.

Microsoft Could Soon Share More Detail About the AI-Powered MS Office

Multiple prominent tech companies have already deployed solutions that are powered by OpenAI’s generative AI technology including Snapchat, which recently launched a friendly virtual assistant called My AI.

Salesforce is another example as the company recently incorporated ChatGPT-powered tools for both Slack and its flagship customer relationship management (CRM) platform. In the latter case, users can leverage the power of artificial intelligence for multiple purposes including refining the data associated with leads, fine-tuning the content that will go into a marketing campaign, and even getting assistance to deploy new code.

The next step for Microsoft at this point is to incorporate generative AI into its legacy productivity solution Office 365. An event is scheduled to take place on 16 March and the company is expected to reveal the next generation of MS Office products that will harness the power of AI to make things easier for both professionals and companies.

Other Related Articles: