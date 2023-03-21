Microsoft Leaves Sony Out in its Merger Proposal Sent to the EU

Microsoft is reportedly leaving out Sony off the list of concessions made by the tech giant to secure the approval of the European Commission for its $69 billion merger with Activision Blizzard.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters, the Washington-based tech firm focused on providing remedies and solutions that would ensure that cloud gaming providers such as NVIDIA and Boosteroid had access to the games developed by the soon-to-be-acquired company.

The absence of Sony in such a proposal may indicate that the EC is no longer focused on the consoles market, in which Xbox has less than half of the market share than Sony’s PlayStation device, and might be, instead, more concerned about the growing cloud gaming segment.

Roadblocks in the EU Appear to be Clearing but Things Are Different in the UK

Microsoft’s rivals are still allowed to send over their feedback to the European Commission before they make a final decision on the merger on 22 May this year.

“Microsoft has been a major player across the gaming supply chain. It is acquiring Activision Blizzard, a highly successful producer of gaming content. We must ensure that opportunities remain for future and existing distributors of PC and console video games, as well as for rival suppliers of PC operating systems”, asserted the Executive VP of Competition Policy for the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, back in November when her department initiated an investigation on the merger.

It appears that the EC has taken a more relaxed stand compared to its UK peer, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), as the latter has forced Microsoft to propose more drastic remedies to resolve its concern that the merger could harm the country’s consumers.

In response, Microsoft offered Nintendo and other rivals a 10-year licensing deal for the most popular games developed by Activision Blizzard such as World of Warcraft and Diablo.

This type of measure is called a “behavioral” remedy. The CMA still has to decide if the licensing deal is enough to appease its concerns. If it’s not, the regulator could ask Microsoft to break up Activision Blizzard into various entities that may own the rights of some of the games separately to then sell some of them to a non-affiliated party.

Both Microsoft and Sony Share their Thoughts About the CMA’s Findings

Just a few days ago, Microsoft (MSFT), Activision-Blizzard, and Sony send their feedback to the CMA. According to the Japanese tech company, the regulator’s findings in regards to the merger confirm its views that the completion of the transaction will result in “a substantial lessening of competition” in the gaming industry in the United Kingdom.

The consumer electronics manufacturer further argued that Microsoft’s arguments that dispute the relevance of Call of Duty (CoD) as a major title for consoles are not sound. To justify this assertion, it cited Microsoft’s comments about CoD that deem the game as just a single title among thousands while also citing Sony’s extensive catalog of restricted games that are only available for PlayStation.

“Call of Duty’s importance would give Microsoft the ability to foreclose its rivals. Microsoft’s previous acquisitions and strategic rationale indicate its incentives to foreclose. Foreclosure will cause irreparable harm to the console and cloud gaming industry, to the detriment of gamers and competition. The way to prevent that harm is for the Transaction to be blocked”, the Japanese company concludes.

Microsoft has offered Sony the same deal it ultimately signed with Nintendo and NVIDIA but the Japanese company has refused to enter an agreement.

“Sony’s position must be seen for what it is: a self-serving attempt to protect its dominant market position, rather than one founded on genuine concerns regarding its continued access to CoD – which it could have secured months ago”, Microsoft argued.

