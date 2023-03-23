Microsoft Launches Public Preview of its Collaboration Software Loop

Microsoft just made available its workplace collaboration software Loop to the general public after spending quite a while testing the tool privately with a handful of companies.

In a blog post shared yesterday, the Redmond-based tech firm revisited the three core elements of Loop – components, pages, and workspaces. The first of these elements is a block of content that can be as simple as a paragraph or as complex as a spreadsheet.

Meanwhile, Loop Pages are where all of a project’s relevant content is grouped together and edited by those who have been brought on board to collaborate to produce whatever the end product of the project is.

All of Loop’s projects can use files from Office 365 that can be synched so any changes made are reflected on the Loop Page in real-time. This includes Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, Outlook e-mails, and Visio graphs.

Users Can Rely on Templates and a Drag-and-Drop Interface to Easily Create a Loop Page

To facilitate the process of creating a page, Loop offers several templates that the user can choose. The user just has to type in what kind of project they have in mind and the system will suggest a certain structure for the page that could be a good fit for that kind of endeavor.

Once the page is up and the initial components are added, it is time to bring people on board to start collaborating. With Loop, project managers can easily add and remove permissions to the members of the team and they can restrict the editing capabilities of certain members for specific components.

Loop functions as a drag-and-drop app, which makes it very easy to incorporate and eliminate components via the web version and the mobile application for those who need to make tweaks on the go.

Like most other available collaboration tools, Loop allows users to keep track of the progress of every page. In addition, Loop can send notifications to users when edits have been made, a task has been completed, or other similar actions have been taken.

Users can express their thoughts about the work that is being done in many ways, whether that is by making comments, adding an emoji or reaction to an individual component, or adding a follow-up task to it.

The mobile app of Loop is currently available for Android for all types of accounts and for iOS devices for work accounts only. Microsoft said the iOS app for personal accounts will be released soon but did not provide a specific date.

Loop Users Will Also Count on Microsoft 365 Copilot

One of the most interesting and exciting additions to the Loop app is the possibility of using Microsoft’s new powerful AI tool – Copilot. The generative AI technology powered by OpenAI’s models can now be tapped on by Loop users to get suggestions for whatever they want to do within the app.

With Copilot, users can send text prompts to the AI model to get assistance on a wide range of topics such as selecting the best template for a page, choosing the right component for a specific task, and writing up a statement.

In addition, all members of the team that are participating in a specific project can check out the history of recommendations made by Copilot for the different components added to the page and they can go back and change the alternative they selected for another one that is considered a better suit.

Finally, Copilot can create summaries if, for example, a long e-mail that contains key instructions from the project need to be synthesized so the team understands which are the top priorities.

