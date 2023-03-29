Microsoft Launches New AI-Powered Cybersecurity Software

Microsoft is launching today a new AI-powered cybersecurity product called Security Copilot as the firm continues to incorporate the advanced AI models developed by OpenAI into its products and services.

This next-generation AI tool is designed to help security teams detect and respond to cyber threats more quickly and efficiently.

By combining Microsoft’s vast threat intelligence with industry-leading expertise, Security Copilot provides an easy-to-use AI assistant that empowers security professionals to see what is happening in their environment, learn from existing intelligence, correlate threat activity, and make more informed and efficient decisions at machine speed.

The security industry has been struggling to keep pace with the increasing number of cyber attacks in recent years. According to Microsoft (MSFT), there are 1,287 password attacks per second, and fragmented tools and infrastructure have not been enough to stop attackers.

Moreover, companies have struggled to hire enough risk management professionals to keep up with the pace at which the number of attacks is growing. As a result, security teams are being overwhelmed and struggle to find well-disguised attacks within an impossibly large volume of expanding network traffic and other signals.

How Does Security Copilot Works?

Security Copilot is designed to make things simpler and amplify the capabilities of security teams. It summarizes and makes sense of threat intelligence, helps defenders see through the noise of web traffic, and identifies malicious activity.

The solution aims to help security experts to get insights about the attacks their systems are suffering, establish which ones are a top priority depending on their graveness, and recommend the best course of action to remediate the threat.

Security Copilot uses generative AI technology to help cybersecurity teams deal with threats at a speed that only a machine can deliver. The models used by the solution come from OpenAI – the AI company behind ChatGPT and Dall-E 2.

Even though Microsoft did not specifically mention which model it is tapping to power this solution, chances are that GPT-4 is the one the firm has picked – or possibly an improved version of it.

Security Copilot is designed to use the data it gathers from previous attacks, Microsoft’s growing database of threats, and other knowledge bases to keep learning and improving its proposed responses and remedies.

Microsoft Security is reportedly tracking more than 50 ransomware gangs, as well as more than 250 unique nation-state cybercriminal organizations. The company claims that this initiative receives a staggering number of 65 trillion threat signals every day.

In addition, Microsoft technology allegedly blocks more than 25 billion brute-forced password theft attempts every second, and more than 8,000 security professionals at Microsoft analyze more security signals than almost any other company.

The Company’s OpenAI Investment Keeps Paying Off and Gaining Ground

Security Copilot can be easily integrated with a growing list of Microsoft Security products, such as Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender so customers can build strong systems architectures and respond rapidly to any threats that come their way.

The solution may also alleviate the shortages that the cybersecurity industry experiences in terms of skilled personnel by using AI and its massive capabilities to fill the gaps.

Charlie Bell, executive vice president of Microsoft Security, said: “advancing the state of security requires both people and technology — human ingenuity paired with the most advanced tools that help apply human expertise at speed and scale. With Security Copilot, we are building a future where every defender is empowered with the tools and technologies necessary to make the world a safer place.”

Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI back in 2019 has been evolving to the point that all of the AI models created by the firm are being added to its core products and solutions.

The Redmond-based tech firm is leveraging the acquisitions of RiskIQ and Miburo along with the powerful models created by OpenAI to develop a solution that is strong enough to identify and respond to threats easily and effectively.

Microsoft Security Copilot is currently available through private preview. The product will augment the expertise of security teams, simplify complexity, and accelerate responses. It will help ensure that security teams are operating with the latest knowledge of attackers, their tactics, techniques, and procedures.

