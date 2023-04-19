Microsoft is Getting into the AI Chip Development Business

Microsoft has thrown its hat into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip ring.

The US tech behemoth is building its own chip designed specifically to power the hardware behind generative AI technologies like ChatGPT, sourcing speaking to Reuters on Tuesday said.

The new chip, which is reportedly being referred to as “Athena”, has reportedly been in the works since 2019 and is now being tested by a mix of OpenAI and Microsoft.

Microsoft and OpenAI, the creator of viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, are currently working closely together following the former’s huge $10 billion investment in OpenAI last year.

Thanks to its advanced capabilities in problem-solving and content creation, ChatGPT took the world by storm when it was released to the public last November and has since been hailed as a revolutionary technology.

Athena to Power Microsoft’s AI Drive

Sources speaking to Reuters said that the in-development chip will be used in computing-intensive AI processes, such as the training of Large Language Models (LLMs).

According to Nvidia, “is a deep learning algorithm that can recognize, summarize, translate, predict and generate text and other content based on knowledge gained from massive datasets”.

Reportedly, Microsoft is hoping that Athena can outperform the current chips used by the company, boosting the company’s drive to develop and scale useful AI tools.

Amazon and Google have both also announced plans to make their own in-house AI chips.

Earlier this year and in wake of the rollout of ChatGPT last November, Microsoft unveiled its own AI-powered version of Bing.

Bing is Microsoft’s search engine which has largely played second fiddle to Google in recent years.

But Microsoft likely recognizes that its new partnership with OpenAI and own advancements in generate AI technology present a unique opportunity to claw back some market share.

AI-powered chatbots have been billed by some as likely to fundamentally transform how we browse and gather information from the internet.

