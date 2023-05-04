Microsoft And Google CEOs Invited To White House To Meet On AI

Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic chief executive officers have been called to the White House to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and top administration officials to discuss key artificial intelligence (AI) issues on Thursday, reports Reuters.

Generative AI has become a buzzword with the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a chatbot that captured the public when it debuted in November last year.

ChatGPT’s ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries caught the public’s attention attracting scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers as it became the fastest-growing consumer application in history hitting more than 100 million monthly active users in just two months.

This has, in turn, sparked a rush among tech companies to launch similar apps that are believed would change the future of humanity.

According to a Reuters report, the invitation expresses President Joe Biden’s “expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public.”

The chief executives of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and top administration officials to discuss key artificial intelligence issues https://t.co/ITCf5xHyEs — Reuters (@Reuters) May 3, 2023

Last month, the US president said it remains to be seen whether AI is a danger to society, but emphasized that technology companies were responsible for the safety of their products.

Biden reiterated that social media had already demonstrated how harmful powerful technologies can be when proper safeguards are not in place.

Vice President Harris is expected to use the Thursday meeting to emphasize on the administration’s message to the CEOs.

Millions of users around the world continue to test these generative AI applications, which advocates say can write screenplays, make medical diagnoses, debug software, and create legal briefs.

This has led to growing concerns about how AI could impact privacy, skew employment decisions, impact job opportunities, and power misinformation campaigns and scams.

Speaking about the White House meeting, a senior official of the Biden administration said:

We aim to have a frank discussion about the risks we see in current and near-term AI development. Our North Star here is this idea that if we’re going to seize these benefits, we have to start by managing the risks.

The meeting will be attended by Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei along with Vice President Kamala Harris and administration officials including Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo among others.

Before the meeting on Thursday, the administration also announced a new investment in “trustworthy” AI including a $140 million investment from the National Science Foundation to launch seven new AI research institutes.

Leading AI developers, including Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Stability AI, committed to conducting a public evaluation of their AI systems at the AI Village at DEFCON 31 – one of the largest cybersecurity conferences in the world – and run on a platform created by Scale AI and Microsoft.

The Administration also revealed that the Office of Management and Budget would release policy guidance on the use of AI by federal agencies.

AI Regulation In The United States

The rapid advancement in AI technology has caught the attention of regulators around the world. Legislators and policy-makers are doubling down their efforts to put laws in place to govern the space and curb the potential risks of generative AI tools.

The regulations are also meant to make providers accountable for the actions and potential impacts of their AI systems.

US lawmakers began working on AI legislation that could see the White House put the brakes on new technologies such as ChatGPT. The US Department of Commerce has called on industry participants to inform the White House in formulating a regulatory framework around AI.

The Commerce Department Stated:

Just as food and cars are not released into the market without proper assurance of safety, so too AI systems should provide assurance to the public, government, and businesses that they are fit for purpose.

The Biden administration also called on Congress to pass laws putting stricter limits on the technology sector. Unfortunately, these efforts have little chance of making substantial progress given the political divisions among legislators.

Similarly, a group of EU lawmakers working on AI legislation is calling for a global summit to find ways to control the development of advanced AI tools.

The 12 European Parliament members have urged US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to convene a meeting of world leaders to discuss the technology and its potential risks.

The lack of clear regulations has given companies in Silicon Valley the freedom to put out new products rapidly, giving rise to fears that AI technologies will wreak havoc on society as governments play catch up.

