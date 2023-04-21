Michael Dell Net Worth – From PC’s Limited to Unlimited Fortune

What is Michael Dell’s net worth? First off, if you don’t know who he is, Michael Saul Dell is the visionary founder of Dell Technologies.

He has not only transformed the world of computing but also accumulated a substantial fortune that ranks him among the wealthiest people globally.

This article reveals the full extent of his wealth. We uncover the diverse sources of Michael Dell’s net worth, which currently stands at $51.3 billion according to thorough research by Business 2 Community.

How did the college dropout manage to accumulate such massive wealth and become 23rd in the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list? Let’s examine the primary sources of his net worth, including his stakes in Dell Technologies, MSD Capital, and more.

The Breakdown of Michael Dell’s Net Worth

Source of Wealth Amount Dell Technologies $16.2 Billion VMware Stake $22.75 Billion MSD Capital $12 Billion Real Estate $337 Million Car Collection $1.34 Million Total $51.3 Billion

Dell Technologies – $16.2 Billion

Michael Dell owes a significant portion of his net worth to Dell Technologies, a company he founded as a 19-year-old college student. Over the years, the company has evolved into one of the largest technology infrastructure companies globally, with a market cap of $31.1 billion and over $100 billion in annual revenue.

Michael Dell continues to serve as the CEO and Chairman of the company, owning approximately 52% of its shares. The Dell-EMC merger in 2016, worth an estimated $67 billion, further bolstered Dell Technologies’ value and contributed to Michael Dell’s net worth.

VMware Stake – $22.75 Billion

In November 2021, Michael Dell’s net worth experienced a significant boost when Dell Technologies completed the spin-off of VMware, with an 81-percent stake in the company. As a result of this move, Michael Dell now owns approximately 41% of the $54.17 billion company, translating to a stake worth roughly $22.75 billion.

This strategic decision allowed him to maintain a substantial interest in the company while also redistributing shares to Dell Technologies shareholders.

Silver Lake, Dell’s longtime private equity partner, holds an 11% stake in VMware following the spin-off, bringing the combined ownership of Michael Dell and Silver Lake to around 52%.

Upon the completion of the spin-off, Michael Dell not only emerged as the largest single VMware shareholder but also retained his position as the company’s chairman of the board.

MSD Capital: The Investment Powerhouse – $12 Billion

Another vital component of Michael Dell’s net worth is his investment firm, MSD Capital. Established in 1998 to manage his personal wealth, the company has grown to manage over $30 billion in assets, of which approximately $12 billion comes from Michael Dell’s own fortune.

MSD Capital’s diverse portfolio includes real estate, private equity, stocks, and bonds.

Real Estate: Luxurious Living and Strategic Investments – $337 Million

Dell’s real estate investments are both lavish and strategic. His luxurious properties include:

He is also involved in large real estate purchases, such as an $18.5 million mansion in Los Cabos, Mexico, exclusively for investment purposes.

Car Collection: Fine Taste on Wheels – $1.34 million

Despite Michael Dell’s immense net worth, he maintains a somewhat modest yet sophisticated car collection. His garage houses three vehicles that reflect both luxury and performance:

First Generation Porsche Boxster S – $56,360

Hummer H2 – $84,000

Porsche 911 Carrera GT – Although originally priced at around $450,000, this high-performance supercar has become a sought-after collectible, with its current value in the used car market averaging $1.2 million.

The Rise of Michael Dell’s Net Worth

Born on February 23, 1965, in Houston, Texas, Michael Saul Dell’s enthusiasm for business and technology became evident early on. He was raised in a Jewish family and displayed an interest in computers from a young age. His entrepreneurial mindset led him to apply for a high school equivalency exam at just eight years old.

College Dropout Turned Tech Entrepreneur

Though initially pursuing pre-med at the University of Texas, Dell’s passion for computers and business eventually won out. He dropped out of college at 19 to found PC’s Limited, a computer repair business, which began as a $1,000 venture in his dorm room.

This venture would eventually grow into Dell, Inc., making Michael Dell one of the youngest CEOs in the Fortune 500.

How Wall Street’s Greatest Piece Of Financial Engineering Propelled Michael Dell To A $50 Billion Fortune: After a massive leveraged buyout and years of war with traders like Carl Icahn and Paul Singer, billionaire Michael Dell has pulled off a deal that… https://t.co/AqhE7oKSRg pic.twitter.com/8sYYXFAPLu — Financely (@financelygroup) April 18, 2021

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation – Philanthropy and Impact Investments

Michael Dell’s commitment to social impact is evident through the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which he established in 1999 with his wife.

The foundation focuses on addressing child poverty through impact investments and charitable donations in areas such as education, healthcare, and family economic stability. To date, the foundation has committed over $1.7 billion to various initiatives, further solidifying Dell’s legacy as a tech titan with a philanthropic bent.

Verdict

With a diverse investment portfolio that spans Dell Technologies, MSD Capital, luxurious real estate properties, and an exquisite car collection, Michael Dell has demonstrated his wealth-building strategies extend far beyond the technology sector.

Moreover, his philanthropic endeavors, such as the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, highlight his commitment to using his fortune to create a positive impact on society.

As Michael Dell remains at the helm of Dell Technologies and continues to make strategic investments, it seems likely that he will remain one of the wealthiest people in the world for the rest of his life.

In both technology and business circles, Dell’s reputation is built on determination, vision, and a history of success.

