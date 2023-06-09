Meta’s Very First Generative AI Feature is a Sticker Generator in Messenger

Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is ready to roll out its first generative AI feature on its Messenger app. The move announced on Thursday, will allow users to generate stickers directly in the app using text prompts.

Meta Starts Rolling Out Generative AI Features

Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s Vice President of AI gave employees a preamble of several artificial, intelligence tools the company has been developing.

Besides the sticker feature that will first land on Messenger, users on WhatsApp will soon be able to access a ChatGPT-like chatbot able to produce content of varying tonalities.

“With AI-generated stickers, our users can have infinitely more options for self-expression, cultural representations, and even trend relevance,” Al-Dahle said. “Of course, stickers are just the tip of the iceberg.”

The high-ranking official unveiled an impending Instagram attribute that might tweak user images in response to text cues, Reuters reported.

The meeting attended by all Meta employees offered the initial palpable signs of how the social media behemoth is strategizing to present its generative AI tools to the company’s colossal base of 3.8 billion active monthly users.

This move comes several months after rivals Google, Microsoft, and Snapchat announced a flurry of similar AI tools in their respective products.

While Meta hasn’t launched any generative AI products for consumers yet, they confirmed in the previous month that they were collaborating with a select group of advertisers.

Al-Dahle also elaborated that Meta is “in the process of crafting AI models that will revolutionize any desired image in any way you prefer.” This encompasses tasks such as “altering the dimensional proportions of your photo” or metamorphosing a snapshot of a corgi into an artistic rendition, The Verge reported on the matter.

Meta To Integrate AI into All Its Products

Meta has since last year been restructuring the AI divisions to accommodate the new technology’s infrastructure. This comes after the company acknowledged that it did not have the capacity in terms of hardware and software to support its AI needs.

During the company-wide meeting on Thursday, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed its employees that since last year, the company’s infrastructure has grown to a level that can support initiatives to integrate the artificial intelligence technology “into every single one of our products.”

In addition to building consumer-based products, other high-ranking officials at the meeting said that Metamate, a productivity assistance designed for employees is in development. This AI agent will have the ability to quickly respond to queries and carry own specific tasks related to Meta’s internal systems.

Meta initially teased the incorporation of generative AI into its products when Zuckerberg revealed the formation of a specialized team, The Verge Reported at the time.

The specialized team’s mission is to build tools driven by AI, which incorporate ‘experiences’ with text within Messenger and WhatsApp.

In April, Zuckerberg emphasized to investors Meta’s vision of delivering ‘AI agents to billions of individuals. He restated his ambitions to introduce generative AI functionalities within the digital realms of WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram.

In addition to generative AI tools that Meta plans to sprinkle across all its products, the company is also focusing on the development of LLaMA, a large language model like OpenAI’s GPT. Still, Meta recently said that it was working on another open-source AI model that blends audio text, visual, movement, and thermal data.

