Meta’s Threads Launches With a Playful Zuckerberg Tweet, Passing 2 Million Downloads in 2 Hours – Here’s How to Sign Up

Mark Zuckerberg’s highly anticipated app, Threads, has officially been launched by Meta, and it’s already making waves in the social media world. The CEO wasted no time in using the platform to take a playful jab at his rival, Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg’s Silent Statement

With a popular Spider-Man meme featuring two identical Spider-Men pointing at each other, Zuckerberg made a statement without saying a word. The meme seems to be a nod to Threads’ direct competition with Twitter, positioning itself as a “Twitter killer.”

Combining the best elements of Instagram and Twitter, Threads offers a visually similar experience to Twitter, allowing users to post status updates that can be liked, commented on, reposted, and shared. The app aims to create a positive and creative space for expressing ideas and discussing various topics.

Threads’ launch has been met with immense enthusiasm, with over 2 million downloads in just two hours. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted the milestone on his Threads account.

While it remains to be seen whether Threads can outperform Twitter in the long run, this strong start is a promising sign for Meta’s ambitions.

Downloading and Setting Up Threads

Threads is now available for both iOS and Android devices, making it easily accessible for users. To download the app, users can visit the App Store for iPhone or the Play Store for Android. The app can be found by searching for “Threads, an Instagram app” or simply “Threads.”

However, it should be noted that the app has not yet been launched in the EU due to data protection concerns.

When you download the Threads app on your phone, signing up is a breeze. Simply use your Instagram account credentials to log in. As soon as you open the app, you’ll be presented with the option to “Login with Instagram.” This seamless integration makes it quick and convenient to get started with Threads using your existing Instagram account.

Upon selecting the option, you will be prompted to enter your Instagram credentials to initiate the sign-up process. If you are already logged in to your Instagram account on your phone, signing up for Threads will require just a single tap, seamlessly integrating your accounts.

During the sign-up process, you have the choice to retain your Instagram username or opt for a new one exclusively for Threads, allowing for personalization and flexibility.

After successfully signing up through your Instagram account, you will be directed to your Threads profile. Keep an eye out for the “Import from Instagram” tab on the page, which enables the automatic importation of your Instagram bio onto Threads.

However, if you prefer a different bio or want to customize it further, Threads provides the option to edit and craft your bio according to your preferences. Embrace the opportunity to make your Threads profile uniquely yours by tailoring your bio to reflect your personality and interests.

Threads aims to provide a space where users can engage in meaningful conversations, stay informed about current and upcoming trends, and build connections within their areas of interest.

When attempting to join the app, Threads presents a message that provides an overview of its functionality. The message states:

“Threads is part of the Instagram platform. We will use your Threads and Instagram information to personalize ads and enhance your experience across Threads and Instagram.”

The message also reveals future plans for Threads, stating:

“Future versions of Threads will work with the fediverse, a new type of social media network that allows people to follow and interact with each other on different platforms, like Mastodon.”

This highlights the app’s commitment to expanding its reach and fostering cross-platform interactions, enabling users to connect and engage with a broader community beyond the Threads and Instagram platforms.

According to the App Store description, Threads is a platform that fosters community engagement and discussions. The description states:

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow.”

It emphasizes the app’s ability to connect users with like-minded individuals and creators who share similar interests.

The description further highlights the app’s versatility, stating:

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things.”

It emphasizes the opportunity for users to establish a loyal following and share their ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.

Privacy Concerns Surround Meta’s Threads

Growing concerns arise over Meta’s data collection practices as Threads garners excitement ahead of its launch. While it’s common for social media apps to collect user data, Threads is expected to gather a wider range of information, including health and fitness data, financial details, location history, and purchase records.

Meta’s previous platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, have utilized user data to optimize targeted advertising. However, the extensive data collection potential of Threads raises privacy concerns among users. As discussions surrounding Threads gain momentum, privacy advocates and users are closely monitoring how Meta handles the vast amount of personal data collected by the app.

In the social media landscape, data collection has become a standard practice. Nevertheless, it is crucial for companies like Meta to prioritize user privacy and security to maintain trust and confidence among users.

