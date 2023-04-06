Meta’s SAM AI System Can Recognize Objects Within Images – Is it a Gamechanger?

Meta has released its latest AI model, the Segment Anything Model (SAM), which is capable of identifying objects within images and videos.

In a Wednesday blog post, the company’s research division said the new AI technology can “segment” different items within images and videos, even if it had not encountered those items in its training.

“The model is designed and trained to be promptable, so it can transfer zero-shot to new image distributions and tasks,” Meta said in the announcement.

“We evaluate its capabilities on numerous tasks and find that its zero-shot performance is impressive – often competitive with or even superior to prior fully supervised results.”

The tech giant also released the Segment Anything 1-Billion mask dataset (SA-1B), which it claims is the largest dataset of image annotations of its kind that can foster further research into foundation models for computer vision.

The new AI model is currently available under an Apache 2.0 license, a particular type of open-source, permissive software license that ensures that end-users are granted a license to any patent that is covered by the software.

What Can SAM Actually Do?

Meta’s SAM, when combined with the SA-1B, allows for the selection of objects in photos by either clicking on them or writing text prompts.

It has already been utilized internally at Meta for tasks such as photo tagging, content moderation, and post recommendations for Facebook and Instagram users.

“SAM is general enough to cover a broad set of use cases and can be used out of the box on new image “domains” — whether underwater photos or cell microscopy — without requiring additional training,” Meta said in the announcement.

Potential future uses for SAM include assisting with object finding and segmentation in images across multiple domains, including AR/VR applications, content creation, and scientific research.

It could also become a component in larger AI systems for a more comprehensive understanding of both visual and textual content.

Meta detailed that SAM is a generalization of interactive segmentation, which allows for segmenting any class of object but requires a person to guide the method by refining a mask, and automatic segmentation, which allows for segmentation of specific object categories but requires substantial amounts of manually annotated objects to train.

Race for AI Supremacy Finds Momentum as Tech Giants Join In

The release of SAM comes amid a wave of AI breakthroughs from big tech companies.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is currently leading the pack with its generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, which has seen massive success.

Last month, Google also launched its much-anticipated AI chatbot Bard, which is powered by a lightweight and optimized version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications).

Meta, meanwhile, has also claimed that the company is a leader in AI development. “We feel very confident that … we are at the very forefront,” the company’s chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth said in a recent interview.

“We’ve been investing in artificial intelligence for over a decade, and have one of the leading research institutes in the world. We certainly have a large research organization, hundreds of people.”

However, the rapid rise of AI has raised ethical and societal concerns.

As reported, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a leading tech ethics group, has filed a complaint with the FTC, asking the agency to halt the commercial releases of GPT-4, citing privacy and public safety concerns.

Prior to this, a group of tech gurus, along with some artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, signed an open letter that called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

