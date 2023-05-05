Meta’s Ad Service Punished for Antitrust Abuse in France

As France’s competition watchdog takes action against Meta’s ad business, the tech giant faces growing regulatory pressure.

The Autorité de la Concurrence has imposed interim measures, suspecting Meta of abusing its dominant position in the French market for ads on social media and non-search-related online ads.

In an announcement, the regulator has ordered Meta to suspend its current ad verification partnership criteria and publish new, “objective, transparent, non-discriminatory, and proportionate” rules within two months.

Interim Measures Imposed on Meta for Suspected Antitrust Abuse

The antitrust intervention stems from a complaint by Adloox, a French ad verification platform offering anti-ad fraud and brand safety services.

Adloox accused Meta of denying it access to its ecosystem from 2016 to 2022, a privilege granted to some of its competitors, which hindered Adloox’s ability to provide its services.

The Autorité de la Concurrence has taken a preliminary view that Meta’s practices likely violate competition rules, and the imposed measures aim to rectify these issues.

A Call for Transparent and Fair Ad Verification Partnerships

The watchdog has demanded that Meta establish a transparent access procedure for ad verification partnerships, instead of the current invite-only system.

By doing so, the regulator aims to level the playing field for all companies in the sector.

As the European Union’s Digital Market Act (DMA) prepares to regulate internet gatekeepers, the interim measures taken against Meta foreshadow the upcoming regulatory environment for platform giants like Meta, which will require fair and open dealing.

Potential Impact on the Independent Advertising Verification Sector

The Autorité de la Concurrence believes that Meta’s practices have caused “serious and immediate harm” to the independent advertising verification sector by creating artificial barriers to entry and expansion.

This, in turn, stifles innovation and the development of the advertising verification sector.

Adloox has reportedly experienced a significant decline in business since 2017, coinciding with Meta’s refusal to integrate it into its ecosystem, while integrated competitors have seen significant growth.

As Meta faces increasing scrutiny from France’s competition watchdog, the company will need to adapt to the changing regulatory landscape.

By promoting transparent and fair ad verification partnerships, Meta can help create a more level playing field in the advertising sector and foster innovation.

As the DMA comes into effect in the coming months, platform giants like Meta will need to ensure they abide by new operational obligations, which will ultimately benefit the entire industry.

