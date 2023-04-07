Meta To Release Generative AI For Ads By The End of 2023 Says CTO Bosworth

In its effort to increase its share of the $522.5 billion digital advertising market, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has announced plans to use its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm to create adverts for companies by the end of this year. Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth revealed this as he spoke in an interview with Nikkei Asia on Wednesday adding that the firm aims to release AI-based apps by the end of 2012.

While advertising has always been a major stream of revenue for Meta, the tech giant plans to use AI technology to design ads for brands that advertise on its social media platforms.

Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth announced their new generative AI team. The team, formed just a couple of months ago, focuses on creating AI tools for advertising. — Chris Cunningham (@ChrisClickUp) April 6, 2023

Note that although Meta has been active in the AI space for more than a decade now, this is the first time the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm has publicly discussed its strategy for generating revenue from AI. Meta has already declared its intention to launch a new AI research and development firm.

Bosworth said with Meta’s planned AI-apps, brands can “ask the AI, ‘Make images for my company that work for different audiences.’ And it can save a lot of time and money.” He further suggested that the main goal is to provide a way for brands to use generative AI tools to create adverts with different variations for different target customers. This would potentially lead to better and more cost-effective results for companies advertising on its platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

The executive said that Meta expects that some of the first tools would be available for use by the end of the year adding that generative AI is an area where he, CEO Mark Zuckerberh and Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, are “spending the most time.”

A New Generative AI Development Team

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in November 2022 caused a major stir in the generative AI field, amplifying excitement as the tool went viral. Google has since unveiled its own chatbot Google Bard but it was off to a flimsy start after it was called out for giving inaccurate information.

Meta made its intentions to increase its generative AI footprint known in February when CEO Zuckerberg announced that a new internal team was being established to focus on this area, and said that the “top-level product group” will be exploring ChatGPT-esque texting features in WhatsApp and Messenger and using AI for Instagram filters and “ad formats.”

Speaking about this new tea, Bosworth stated:

We feel very confident that we are at the very forefront. I expect we will start seeing some of them commercialization of the tech this year. We just created a new team, the generative AI team, a couple of months ago; they are very busy.

Meta’s Artificial Intelligence Journey

The social media giant launched its own chatbot called Galactica a couple of weeks before OpenAI’s chatGPT went live in November. Meta, however, pulled this off the internet after a few days, according to a report by The New York Times.

Commenting on Meta’s AI journey, the CTO said that the company has been “investing in artificial intelligence for over a decade, and has one of the leading research institutes in the world.” He added that Meta has a “large research organization” with hundreds of employees, and that he feels “very confident” that Meta is “at the very forefront” in the generative AI space.

With respect to Meta’s Metaverse ambitions, the CTO stated efforts are being made to iterate AI into the Metaverse. It should be remembered that Meta’s metaverse vision—fueled by its Oculus virtual reality (VR) headsets—has yet to yield notable results for the firm, which has seen its stock price plummet since the 2021 rebranding. It has also laid off about 21,000 employees in recent months and ended its short stunt of NFT trials on its platforms.

In addition, Reality Labs, the Meta division responsible for turning the metaverse into a reality, is turning out to be an even bigger money pit for the company. In February, Reality Labs reported its 2022 fourth-quarter financial results, revealing $4.28 billion in operational losses, an increase from the $3.3 billion loss reported in the previous quarter.

Nevertheless, AI could be key to Metal’s plans in the metaverse. Apart from ads, the company intends to use generative AI to create virtual worlds -a feature that Web3 metaverse platform Oncyber is already testing out.

Bosworth said this regarding the metaverse:

Previously, if I wanted to create a 3D world, I needed to learn a lot of computer graphics and programming. In the future, you might be able to just describe the world you want to create and have the large language model generate that world for you.

He added that generative AI “makes things like content creation much more accessible to more people.

