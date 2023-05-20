Meta to Launch Instagram-Tied Twitter Clone in Summer to Pounce on Twitter’s Weakness

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is set to launch a new microblogging platform in an effort to capitalize on Twitter’s vulnerabilities.

The platform currently codenamed P92 or Barcelona, will be a text-based app partially integrated with Instagram. It aims to provide a decentralized and interoperable experience, leveraging Mastodon’s ActivityPub protocol.

The new details about Meta’s upcoming platform have emerged from secret calls the company has been having with select creators. These conversations hint at a potential release in late June, according to a creator who had a meeting with Meta.

Lia Haberman, a Social and Influencer Marketing Trainer shared Meta’s new app on Twitter a photo saying:

“Based on a (somewhat blurry) example I got, Meta’s new app looks a lot like Twitter.”

Features of Meta’s new app

The decentralized app will be built on the foundation of Instagram and will offer compatibility with other apps like Mastodon. Users will have a single sign-on with their Instagram username and password, allowing them to sync up with their existing followers.

Their Instagram handle, bio, and verification will carry over to the new platform, and users from other apps will be able to search for, follow, and interact with their profile and content.

The app will feature a centralized feed that showcases followers and recommended content. Users will be able to post text updates of up to 500 characters, attach links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes long, and engage with likes, replies, and reposts.

Meta’s app will provide creator controls and account safety features. Users will have control over replies and mentions, as well as the ability to block or report spam easily.

Accounts that have been blocked on Instagram will carry over to the new platform, and hidden words selected on Instagram will also be retained. Furthermore, the app will enable 2-factor authentication, and the same community guidelines that govern Instagram will be enforced.

Although there is currently no information about the monetization plans for the new platform, the absence of a clear strategy may suggest a focus on organic social strategies rather than initial ad placements.

Meta’s Advantage

Meta believes it has an advantage over competitors like Mastodon and Bluesky due to its access to billions of users through its family of apps, which includes Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Confirming in a statement to Money Control, a Meta spokesman said:

‘We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

Meta aims to onboard high-profile public figures, such as athletes, actors, producers, showrunners, and comedians, to gain early access to the platform. In a note to these creators, Meta acknowledged the head start that other apps have had in the race to build the next Twitter but emphasized its vast user base as a key advantage.

Echoing on this Matt Navarra, a Social Media Consultant & Industry Analyst said:

“Meta is currently approaching high-profile influencers and celebrities to become early adopters and try out the app before it is released to the public.”

Meta Seeks to Exploit Twitter’s Vulnerabilities

According to a report from The New York Times, Meta is aiming to take advantage of Twitter’s weaknesses. Since the Tesla billionaire CEO Elon Musk took Twitter private in October last year, the company’s future has been shrouded in uncertainty.

Shortly after assuming control, Elon Musk swiftly dismissed a significant number of Twitter’s executive staff, including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Subsequently, several celebrities departed from the platform, and advertisers either paused or completely halted their advertising activities due to concerns about content moderation.

This put the tech giant at risk of faltering since advertisements accounted for around 90% of the company’s revenue last year.

Zuckerberg’s Quest for Social Media Dominance

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has a history of replicating other social media platforms, and this time it seems Twitter is in the spotlight. Instagram, owned by Zuckerberg’s company, has previously taken on TikTok directly with the introduction of Instagram Reels.

Before that, there was an experimental attempt with a TikTok clone called Lasso, which was eventually shut down. Additionally, Zuckerberg has shown interest in transforming Meta’s WhatsApp into a rival to WeChat.

Interestingly, Zuckerberg has also shown previous interest in Twitter. Back in 2008, he made an offer to acquire Twitter for $500 million, but the bid was ultimately turned down by the company.

As the summer launch approaches, the spotlight will be on Meta to deliver a compelling and engaging experience that can capture the attention of users seeking new social networking avenues.

