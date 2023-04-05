Meta Gears Up to Roll Out AI-Powered Tools to Create Ads

Meta Platforms is getting ready to deploy an AI-powered solution that advertisers will be able to use to create ads in December this year according to comments made by the firm’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, during an interview with Nikkei Assia.

According to Bosworth, the product would be the result of nearly 10 years of research conducted by Meta’s in-house initiative to study and develop this advanced technology. The institute called Meta AI Research (FAIR) is led by Yann LeCun and is responsible for producing tons of research papers that have been quite valuable to the development of this field.

Bosworth commented that Meta Platforms (META) assembled a team that will be focused on generative AI specifically and the creation of products that use this technology to further enhance users’ experiences with all its three powerful platforms owned by the tech company.

Creating Effective Ads Will Be Way Easier with AI

Artificial intelligence can facilitate the process of creating effective ads that can be deployed via Meta’s advertising platform to increase engagement, click-through rates, and conversions for businesses.

Meta is hardly the only company developing solutions that can be used to this end and will not be the first one either as OpenAI, the company behind the popular generative AI tool ChatGPT, and other AI companies have already launched tools that can generate images out of text prompts.

One competitive edge that Meta has over its rivals is the large amounts of data that it collects from its users and that allows it to build highly detailed profiles about each that makes it easier for advertisers to target specific audiences that share certain characteristics.

Also read: Amazon Launches a Global Initiative to Help Generative AI Startups

The social media company may use this information to train its proprietary AI model so it can suggest which ads are a good fit for certain audiences along with suggested texts, call-to-actions (CTAs), and even landing page content.

The tech executive emphasized that both Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s billionaire founder and CEO, and the company’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, are heavily invested in the development of these tools and spending most of their time overseeing the company’s efforts in this particular area.

Meta is Focused on Adopting AI to Make its Metaverse More Accessible

Mark Zuckerberg has been saying that 2023 is a “Year of Efficiency” for Meta and he has been making adjustments to both the organizational structure and internal processes such as laying off thousands of employees to reduce operating costs and shutting off low-priority projects.

The head of the California-based tech company has emphasized that the metaverse is more of a long-term play for Meta while AI is what the firm is deeming a priority in the short term.

The use of this technology will not be solely confined to the user-facing side of the business as Meta is also employing the technology to help its developers work faster by helping them create code, fix bugs, and update the apps.

Meanwhile, AI may also play a major role in the process of making the metaverse a more “mainstream” concept as the technology could assist users in creating virtual worlds easily without any programming knowledge.

“So previously, if I wanted to create a 3D world, I needed to learn a lot of computer graphics and programming. In the future, you might be able to just describe the world you want to create and have the large language model generate that world for you. And so it makes things like content creation much more accessible to more people”, Bosworth about this particular matter.

Finally, in regards to the concerns voiced by several tech experts about how AI is evolving too rapidly and the risks of the so-called “AI race”, Bosworth commented that technology often needs to evolve first before the world figures out how to make it safe.

He asserted that attempting to pause growth for the sake of safety is “unrealistic” and he does not think it will be an effective approach.

Other Related Articles: