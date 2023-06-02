Meta Announces 24 New Games For Quest Headsets Including Assassins Creed and Ghostbusters

Aside from unveiling the new Quest 3 Virtual Reality( VR) headset yesterday, Meta also announced a new set of games that will be playable on the headset during the Meta Quest Game Showcasing event.

Meta Unveils Quest 3 VR Headset and New Game Lineup

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg launched the Meta Quest 3 which is the newest virtual and mixed-reality headset from the company’s line of VR devices. The company also stated that the device, which will be shipped beginning September, is expected to retail for $499.99.

Compared to Quest 2, this new headset is said to provide VR games that look and function better than before. Therefore, along with the headset unveiling, Meta also announced 25 new games that will join the list of long Quest VR games.

For the Quest platform, the tech company is collaborating with other gaming companies such as the long-time partner Oculus Studios and SEGA to deliver a variety of games.

The new games include Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR, Stranger Things VR, a new version of NFL Pro Era, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, and Asgard’s Wrath 2, which is dubbed the biggest and most immersive game from Oculus Studios.

While the list goes on, one of the games that players were really looking forward to did not feature. According to The Verge, Roblox was expected to enter the Quest VR list this year but that has not been the case.

This is not the first time that Roblox has been rumored to be coming to Quest. During an investor call in 2021, CEO and co-founder of Roblox, Dave Baszucki, said that Quest makes “perfect sense for Roblox,” which was a hint that the company had VR plans for the future.

While Oculus Rift and HTC Vive and other VR headsets are already compatible with Roblox, players must currently link their PC to a VR headset in order to play. However, it would be a huge step for both companies if Roblox received support for Meta Quest.

Competition in the VR Gaming Space

The VR gaming space is becoming very competitive seeing as Apple is also expected to announce its debut into the space during the Worldwide Developers Conference this year. More specifically, players are looking forward to the company’s mixed headset which has been in the works for a while.

If reports by Engadget are true, Apple’s headset, rumored to be called Reality Pro, might outperform the Meta Quest Pro and many other high-end headsets. With at least six cameras providing a view of the outside world and full body motion tracking, it might provide a 4K resolution per eye.

The VR device might also make use of an M2 chip, which is more powerful than the mobile CPUs used in most standalone headsets. It is anticipated that it will need an external battery pack and have a two-hour battery life, but that it will be rather lightweight and thin.

Despite the heat, Meta is still making moves in a bid to lead in the space. For instance, aside from games, the company is working on expanding the content library viewable on the device to include games and other videos.

To that end, Meta announced a partnership with NBA that would allow the company to stream 52 live games on the VR platform. Additionally, the company has also partnered with Peacock to start streaming other videos like movies and shows on the platform.

