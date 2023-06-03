In a significant legal move, a Maryland School District has filed a lawsuit against popular social media platforms TikTok and Meta (formerly Facebook) as well as technology giant Google. The lawsuit alleges that these companies have played a significant role in contributing to the ongoing mental health crisis among young people. The school district aims to hold these platforms accountable for their impact on the well-being of students and seeks to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with excessive social media use. This lawsuit highlights the growing concern over the influence of digital platforms on mental health and sets the stage for a crucial legal battle.

Maryland School District Sues TikTok, Google, and Meta For Their Roles In the Mental Health Crisis

The Howard County, Public School System, has taken legal action by filing a complaint on Thursday to sue TikTok, Google, and Meta. This school district is not alone, as several other school districts in Maryland, including those in Washington, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, and more, have also come forward to address the detrimental impact of these social platforms on children’s mental health.

Maryland school district sues Meta, Google, and TikTok over “mental health crisis” https://t.co/dsisknUpvq pic.twitter.com/V5rgWxBk46 — The Verge (@verge) June 2, 2023

The complaint alleges these companies promote addictive and harmful products, contributing to users’ ongoing mental health crises. The platforms are accused of rewiring children’s cognitive, emotional, and behavioral patterns.

The lawsuit outlines many issues that adversely affect children on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. These problems include the presence of compulsive “dopamine-triggering rewards” across the platforms, such as TikTok’s For You tab, which continuously suggests new videos based on user activity.

It also references the recommendation systems on Facebook and Instagram and features that foster damaging cycles of repeated and obsessive product consumption.

The lawsuit alleges that over the past decade, the parties involved in creating these apps have pursued a growth-at-all-costs strategy, disregarding the potential effects on children’s mental and physical health. Each platform has developed features that encourage excessive and repetitive use by children while also lacking effective parental controls and safety measures, which the lawsuit claims contribute to child exploitation.

Furthermore, the school district accuses these social platforms of promoting negative social comparisons that lead to concerns about body image and physical and mental disorders in children.

A school district in the US state of Maryland has sued #Meta, #Google, #Snapchat and #TikTok for allegedly contributing to a “mental health crisis” among students.

https://t.co/h2yqmrKBs9 — National Herald (@NH_India) June 3, 2023

In response to the lawsuit, Google spokesperson José Castaeda has refuted the allegations, stating that the company has partnered with child development experts to create age-appropriate platforms for families and children on YouTube, offering robust parental controls.

The recent revelations by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who shared confidential documents highlighting Meta’s awareness of Instagram’s impact on underage users, have intensified scrutiny of the potential effects of social media on teenagers and children.

In response to the security risks associated with social media, some countries have enacted legislation that prohibits children from joining these platforms.

