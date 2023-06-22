  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Marvel’s Secret Invasion First to Use AI-Generated Art but Far from the Last

Marvel’s Secret Invasion First to Use AI-Generated Art but Far from the Last

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

marvel secret invasion uses ai to create opening sequence

Artificial intelligence is making its way somehow silently but decisively into many industries and aspects of life as companies are seeing the technology’s potential to save them billions of dollars in operating expenses and expedite their internal processes.

One particularly controversial area is the use of AI to create imagery and videos that are used copyright-free to be displayed to large audiences. Yesterday, a milestone was hit as one of the world’s most successful big-screen production companies – Marvel Studios – used the technology to come up with the opening credits of a widely awaited show.

Method Studios Was in Charge of Producing the Opening Sequence

Marvel’s Secret Invasion, a new TV series launched on Disney+ that depicts Nick Fury’s efforts to reveal a plot against humanity on behalf of a shape-shifting race of aliens known as Skrulls is crediting itself with the accomplishment of being the first top-notch production to incorporate AI-generated content.

The use of the technology was confirmed by the show’s director and executive producer, Ali Selim, who, in an interview with Polygon, said that Marvel Studios worked with a company called Method Studios, to create the sequence.

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?”, Selim told the entertainment-focused news outlet.

Selim acknowledged that he was not fully aware of how the technology worked but that it felt “explorative and inevitable, and exciting, and different”.

The series is already receiving some negative comments from users who are feeling disappointed by the fact that AI is being used to create this kind of content. Comments include ethical concerns associated with how the software is trained by using artwork and pieces under copyright created by other artists.

Moreover, an interesting tweet from a user compared the use of AI on the opening credits to how the show’s Skrulls progressively penetrated human organizations and structures as part of their plan to take over the world.

In a similar fashion, the pace at which AI is being adopted by businesses, professionals, and organizations across the world is frightening to some extent as there are several risks related to the indiscriminate development of powerful AI models.

AI-Powered Video Generation Tools Are Still at an Early Stage of their Development

ai video generation market

Several companies are working on creating tools that facilitate the task of creating storyboards, editing, and adding effects to films. Some prominent players that have already launched beta versions of this type of software include Adobe (ADBE), which recently unveiled its Firefly AI-powered tool for video production and editing.

In addition, some startups like Runway and Metaphysic are also developing generative AI tools that let creators easily produce content by using text prompts. They go beyond the point of editing or polishing existing content to the creation of human characters, speech, scenarios, and computer-generated sequences.

The technology is still at an early stage but the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Metaphysic, Tom Graham, acknowledges that AI may eventually consume “everything”, referring to the fact that it will be an ever-present force in the entertainment industry once it gets to a certain level of advancement.

Data from Market.us indicates that the market for artificial intelligence used in video production will grow rapidly at a rate of around 18.5% per year in the following 9 years to eventually be worth more than $2 billion by 2032.

They refer at this point to video content used on social media platforms primarily but streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix (NFLX) may start to progressively rely on these AI-powered solutions once they get more sophisticated to expedite their production process and save costs.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Alejandro Arrieche.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Alejandro Arrieche
B2C Expert

Alejandro is a financial analyst and freelance writer who's been following the markets and writing informative news content for more than seven years, covering all the latest developments in the crypto and stocks spaces. Other publications Alejandro has written for include The Modest Wallet, Buyshares, Capital.com, and LearnBonds.

His daily news coverage includes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and has helped financial businesses build their digital marketing strategy. Alejandro's favourite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

Alejandro graduated from Escuela Europea de Dirección y Empresa (EUDE Business School).

Show more
View all posts by Alejandro Arrieche
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Marvel’s Secret Invasion First to Use AI-Generated Art but Far from the Last

Artificial intelligence is making its way somehow silently but decisively…

Alejandro Arrieche
1 hour ago
Tech News
Plant Trees, Protect Wildlife, and Earn a Passive Income – Find Out Why Experts Call Chimpzee a Revolutionary Web3 Platform

From memes to play-to-earn ecosystems, Web3 has been used to…

Michael Abetz
2 hours ago
Press Release
Ethereum Got a Free Pass Deemed Non-Security, Ripple’s XRP Didn’t – What Happened with VC Spectra (SPCT)?

Hinman's emails and statements during the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit…

Michael Abetz
2 hours ago
Press Release
SCORP Presale Gains Momentum as Investors Rush for Passive Income Possibilities: Still Good to Buy Now?
Michael Abetz
4 hours ago
Press Release
Colorado’s launch of sports betting exchanges delayed
Ollie Ring
5 hours ago
Gambling News
Volkswagen’s New Battery Tech Breakthroughs Could Turbocharge EV Adoption By Cutting Battery Prices By 50%
Ruholamin Haqshanas
6 hours ago
Tech News
No Wonder Mobile Games Bring in Billions of Dollars – 87% of Players Spent Money In-Game Over the Past 6 Months
Mohit Oberoi
8 hours ago
Tech News