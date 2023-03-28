Lucid Motors is Recalling Some Cars Because of Fault That Could Lead to Loss of Power

Owners of 637 luxury Air sedans in the United States manufactured by Lucid Motors will return their vehicles due to a faulty switch in the vehicles’ electric motors, which could result in a total loss of power.

The California-based luxury electric vehicle company said the problem is likely in a small percentage of all the recalled cars but posed “an unreasonable risk to safety” due to the possibility of a sudden loss of power.

Some of Lucid Motors’ Luxury Air Sedans Risk Losing Power

Lucid Motors reckons that the problem stems from the contactors, otherwise referred to as electrically activated switches. The contactors “close at vehicle startup to transfer energy to and from the drive units, and open at vehicle shut down.”

Sensata Technologies has since 2022 supplied the luxury EV manufacturer with the connectors.

Lucid Motors explained that in a “small population” of contactors in the car system, the magnetic force holding them in place may not be strong enough to withstand the spring tension, which increases the risk of suddenly opening the switch, and subsequently cutting off power to the electric motors.

Investigations into the problem with contactors commenced in May 2022 after one of the vehicles arrived at a service center, with reports of a sudden loss of power.

Technicians at the service center started by manually inspecting the contactor openings as the vehicle ramped up the engine but Lucid Air would soon release a software update that supported a process called “permit telematic screening of vehicles,” which functioned based on the situation at hand—if the contactor was opening or not.

Investigation into the matter continued with Lucid Motors “analyzing the fleet data.” The EV manufacturer found that “232 customer vehicles exhibited double-dip signatures at least 5% of the time, which provides a greater than 99.999% confidence interval for capturing affected contactors.”

Lucid Motors moved quickly and filed the documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That’s not all, the product safety team at the company established earlier in the year that “an unreasonable risk to safety exists in vehicles with double-dip current signatures at least 5% of the time, and that Lucid would recall these vehicles and replace the contactors.”

For Lucid Motors to carefully addresses the issue, owners of the identified luxury Air sedans have been called upon to take their vehicles to the nearest service centers. Once the vehicles arrive at the centers, technicians will install the software update in addition to replacing the contactor switches, at no extra cost.

Lucid has assured its customers that the replacement contactors come with a stronger magnetic force to ensure future defects are prevented.

The company said that 237 of all the recalled vehicles have been identified as having the defect while an additional 336 vehicles have been booked for an over-the-air software update to assess the state of their contactors.

“For Lucid, the safety of our customers and their families is the highest priority, and we are working to resolve this issue as quickly as is possible,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Lucid will contact the owners of affected vehicles to notify them of the recall and to provide further information.”

Lucid started delivering vehicles to its customers in October 2021 and this is its third-largest recall in less than three years. The first recall happened in February 2022 and targeted a potential defect that had been identified in the vehicles’ suspension, which Lucid said that it was a result of “improper assembly by a supplier.”

Not long ago, the EV manufacturer recalled over 1,100 sedans due to a faulty wiring harness connecting to the instrument panel.

Lucid missed its production target for 2022 citing manufacturing and supply bottlenecks. The company said during its most recent earnings call that it is working toward improving the production process to enable it to make between 10,000 and 14,000 vehicles in 2023.

EV manufacturers have been dealing with the frequent need for recalls, with Lucid being the latest victim.

Ford recalled its F-150 Lightning pickup trucks and Mustang Mach-E SUVs due to safety concerns. Similarly, BMW also issued a recall for a limited number of its 2022 models of their iX SUV and i4 sedan due to potential battery fire hazards.

Toyota also issued a recall notice for its bZ4X following the discovery of loose hub bolts which increased the risk of wheels detaching while the car is in motion. Other EV manufacturers have been forced to recall vehicles, citing software bugs and other minor problems.

