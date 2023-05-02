Lordstown Motors May Collapse Soon as Foxconn Looks to Abandon Vital Funding

Lordstown Motors has warned investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy if Foxconn withholds key funding.

In a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Lordstown Motors said Foxconn, a Taiwanese manufacturer, has threatened to pull out of a critical funding deal that would be detrimental to the company.

Per the filing, Foxconn said in an April 21 letter that Lordstown was in breach of the investment agreement, as its stock price fell below $1 for 30 days, making it subject to delisting on the NASDAQ exchange.

Lordstown disagreed with Foxconn’s assessment of the situation and warned that withholding key funding is detrimental to the company. If the investment does not go through, Lordstown will not have the funding it needs to continue operating.

The company is evaluating legal and financial alternatives in the event a resolution is not reached.

“As a result of these uncertainties, there is substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern,” Lordstown wrote in the regulatory filing.

“Our ability to obtain additional financing is extremely limited under current market conditions, in particular for our industry, and also influenced by other factors including the significant amount of capital required, the Foxconn dispute, the fact that the BOM [bill of materials cost] of the Endurance is currently.”

The company added that it would file for bankruptcy if it fail to resolve the dispute with Foxconn or identify other sources of funding.

Foxconn is a Major Investor in Lordstown

Foxconn agreed last November to increase its investment in Lordstown by buying $170 million in common stock and newly created preferred shares. The additional investment came a year after Lordstown sold its 6.2-million-square-foot factory to Foxconn.

As part of that $230 million deal, which included a direct investment of $50 million, Foxconn agreed to help Lordstown Motors manufacture its Endurance pickup truck.

The November deal, specifically the $100 million direct preferred stock investment, replaced the joint venture funding announced last year by Foxconn and Lordstown Motors.

The investment was to occur in tranches and is subject to a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Lordstown went public in 2020 through a SPAC merger and saw its valuation soar to up to $4 billion.

As of Monday, Lordstown stock was trading at about 40 cents a share, down by more than 99% compared to its all-time high of $29 recorded in September 2020.

Smaller EV Manufacturers Struggle to Compete with Established Companies

Lordstown’s struggles are indicative of the challenges smaller EV startups face.

Companies like Lordstown are competing with established automakers like Tesla, General Motors, and Ford, who have the resources to invest in EVs while still selling profitable internal combustion engine vehicles.

Additionally, the cost of building an EV from scratch is high, and companies need significant funding to bring their products to market. This often results in startups going public through SPAC mergers or seeking funding from major corporations like Foxconn.

Despite the challenges, the future for EV startups remains bright, as many US states and countries around the world are planning to phase out gas-powered cars in the coming years.

In fact, the US is aggressively pushing toward EV cars with incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which was signed into law on August 16, 2022.

The IRA legislation sets aside approximately $43 billion in tax credits aimed at lowering emissions, specifically making EVs, energy-efficient appliances, rooftop solar panels, geothermal heating, and home batteries more affordable for average citizens.

