Looming Texas EV Fee Clashes With Federal Incentives – Is it Warranted?

As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, state lawmakers are looking for ways to tax EV owners, which ostensibly conflicts with the federal tax credits provided in the IRA.

More than a dozen states, including Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio, have imposed annual fees on EV owners, and Texas is following suit, according to a recent report by TechCrunch.

The report noted that the Texas Senate passed SB 505 in March, and the House approved a similar bill this week.

The latest version of the Texas bill proposes a $200 yearly registration fee for EVs, with a few exceptions carved out for slow “Neighborhood Electric Vehicles,” as well as autocycles, mopeds, and motorcycles.

The bill specifically dictates that the resulting fees “must be deposited to the credit of the state highway fund.”

Proposed Texas Fees is Second-Highest in Nation

Since the fee proposed in Texas is the second-highest in the nation behind Georgia, some have argued that it will be punitive towards owners of electric cars, making EVs less affordable and more difficult to purchase for many Texans.

Luke Metzger, director of Environment Texas, spoke out against the bill, terming the $200 fee as “punitive.” He argued that the charge would make it harder for Texans to afford EVs, which he sees as playing a crucial role in reducing air pollution in Texas.

Many statistics support his sentiments, including a report from Cox Automotive stating that the average price for EVs was $65,291 in September 2022, which is considerably higher than the average price for gas-powered cars, which was $48,094.

The new tax bills come as EV sales have skyrocketed over the past few years. As reported, Global EV sales rose 68% YoY to 7.8 million units last year, with electric vehicles accounting for almost 10% of total car sales in 2022.

This has also led to other major auto companies doubling down on their EV efforts. For one, Volkswagen has recently unveiled its new affordable electric concept car intended to be priced below €25,000 ($26,500).

Do Federal Incentives Clash with the Pending EV Taxes?

This potential fee also raises questions about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which was signed into law on August 16, 2022.

The IRA directs new federal spending towards reducing carbon emissions, funding the Internal Revenue Service, improving taxpayer compliance, and lowering healthcare costs.

One of its main goals is to encourage investments in domestic manufacturing capacity and R&D in leading-edge technologies like carbon capture and storage and clean hydrogen.

The new law also allocates money directly to support environmental justice priorities while requiring many funding recipients to demonstrate equity impacts.

The IRA legislation sets aside approximately $43 billion in tax credits aimed at lowering emissions, specifically making EVs, energy-efficient appliances, rooftop solar panels, geothermal heating, and home batteries more affordable for average citizens.

The credits are set to kick in starting in 2023, with qualifying EVs being eligible for up to $7,500 and $4,000 for new and used vehicles, respectively.

However, there seems to be a clash between the proposed EV fee in Texas and the federal tax credits provided in the IRA, specifically for EVs.

The federal government is trying to incentivize and encourage people to invest in EVs, while the state government’s plan to tax EV owners could have a negative impact on the adoption of EVs.

