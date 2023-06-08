LinkedIn to Be One of the First Platforms to Implement Generative-AI Into Its Ad Service

LinkedIn continues to double down on its efforts to embrace generative-AI features in most of its services starting with recruitment, profile writing, and now AI-generated copy suggestions tailored for B2B marketing campaigns.

LinkedIn Generative-AI Ad Service Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT Models

The artificial intelligence tool built on advanced ChatGPT models, aims to help marketers make the most out of their campaigns on LinkedIn using the most effective wordings for the ads, according to a report shared by InsiderIntelligence.

The AI software initially focuses on learning as much information about the company from LinkedIn Page but responds to the Campaign Manager settings to generate sample ad headlines as well as ad copy.

Campaign managers using the tool will have up to five sample headlines to choose from in addition to ad copy suggestions. LinkedIn says that with the tool companies can run the most effective ad campaigns using the most relevant content.

The trial phase will start with a small number of customers who speak English in North America, and then gradually grow in features, languages, and availability over the next few months.

LinkedIn says that the AI ad generation process will consider various factors, such as your ad goal, the targeting conditions you’re using, and the audience you’re trying to reach, to improve the copy suggestions, which, hopefully, will make it simpler to create more effective, engaging text for LinkedIn campaigns.

On the other hand, it seems like LinkedIn is becoming more and more AI automated. As mentioned, the platform has over the last few months integrated AI-generated profile summaries, AI-assisted job descriptions, and its upcoming AI post-creation prompts.

In addition, an AI InMail assistant and generative AI messages for job candidates will soon debut on the Recruiter platform, Red Mention reports.

LinkedIn AI Overdrive Appeals to Marketers

More than 60% of businesses around the world are already or open to using the revolutionary AI technology to support their marketing efforts between now and 2024, according to a report by AI Stratagems.

Another related report by Forbes found that 66 to 90% of all companies surveyed around the world would be implementing AI technology in various processes by 2024.

Artificial intelligence can allow automation of tasks such as customer segmentation, personalization, and data-driven decisions making to build more effective marketing campaigns, which would have otherwise consumed more resources and time to accomplish, AI Stratagems explains.

AI-driven analytics can also help businesses learn more about their customer base. At the same time, “ai marketing offers marketers a unique opportunity to boost sales and customer engagement.”

AI-enabled marketing automation can significantly reduce the human effort needed for running marketing campaigns by up to 80%.

Similarly, AI chatbot technology can offer companies a round-the-clock customer service channel and improve customer experience.

That said, InsiderIntelligence believes that LinkedIn is responding to the growing demand for AI-powered processes that help businesses automate various steps, and reduce costs while at the same time, running efficient ad campaigns.

“56% of marketers are eager to use generative AI to create more content in less time, while 55% of marketers plan to use generative AI to boost their productivity and focus on high-value tasks,” based on data from InsiderIntelligence.

As marketers engage generative-AI ad creation tools like LinkedIn, they can focus on enhancing their productivity, especially with unique campaigns and brand development.

Although the AI frenzy is still fresh, LinkedIn is not new to the technology, which has been a component in the platform’s marketing solutions for years, helping businesses to achieve targeted results in terms of conversions.

The implementation of AI-generated ads is a testament to LinkedIn’s commitment to serving marketers with the latest technologies available in the market.

Is Generative AI The Future of Marketing?

The willingness to embrace new technologies helps business gain a competitive advantage. AI solutions are quickly becoming important tools, especially in the marketing space.

Although doubling down on AI efforts is encouraged for businesses that would like to stay relevant in the future, it is important for marketers and their companies not to lose the human touch.

They must ensure that ad campaigns trigger human emotions and memories, thus helping consumers to stay connected to the products they like.

“The core purpose of AI is to assist humans in making better decisions, not necessarily to make the decisions for them,” Abhishek Shrivastava, LinkedIn product vice president told InsiderIntelligence in a recent interview.

It is too early to predict how LinkedIn’s generative-AI feature will fair amid other similar software in the market such as Google’s AI-powered advertising and marketing solutions. Market watchers like InsiderIntelligence are waiting to see if it can revive ad spending, which is projected to post the slowest growth in 2023.

