Larry Ellison Net Worth – The Oracle of Wealth’s Billion-Dollar Success Story

Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle Corporation, has made a name for himself not only in Silicon Valley but also in circles of global wealth in general. Ellison’s net worth stands at $132.2 billion, placing him fourth on the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list.

In this article we will delve into the many facets of Ellison’s financial success, exploring his background, business decisions, and investments that have contributed to his immense fortune.

Who is Larry Ellison?

Larry Ellison is best known as the co-founder, executive chairman, and former CEO of Oracle Corporation, an American multinational computer technology company. With a storied career that spans several decades, Ellison has become a prominent figure in the tech industry, amassing significant wealth through strategic business decisions, investments, and acquisitions.

Larry Ellison Net Worth Breakdown – $132.2 billion

Source of Income Contribution to Net Worth Oracle Corporation $122.7 Billion Tesla Stocks $7.7 Billion Real Estate Portfolio $1 Billion Yachts $626 Million Private and Military Jets $138.6 Million Car Collection $4 Million Total Net Worth $132.2 Billion

Oracle Corporation – $122.7 Billion

Ellison co-founded the company in 1977 with a mere $2,000 investment, and it has since grown into a global technology giant. Oracle went public in 1986, and Ellison’s ownership at the time translated into a net worth of $105.3 million by the end of the first day of trading. Today, Ellison owns 42.9% of Oracle, and his shares are valued at $122.7 Billion.

Tesla – $7.7 Billion

Ellison’s investment strategy has also played a critical role in building his net worth. He has had ties to Elon Musk through Tesla since 2018 or earlier. Ellison with a 1.7% stake is the most prominent individual shareholder of the electric vehicle corporation after Musk.

He acquired 3 million shares of Tesla for an unknown sum in 2018 upon joining the board, which later became 15 million shares after a 5 to 1 stock split in 2020 and then 45 million shares following the 3 to 1 stock split in 2022. Ellison’s stake in Tesla is now worth $7.7 billion.

Just meeting with Larry Ellison to seek some advice. Back working on Tesla end of quarter tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2020

Real Estate Portfolio – $1 Billion

Ellison has steadily invested his wealth into real estate, amassing a portfolio estimated to be worth over $1 billion by Forbes. Ellison’s primary residence, a Japanese-inspired, 45-acre estate in Woodside, California, is worth an estimated $200 million.

The most prized possession in his collection is his ownership of 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth-largest island, which he purchased from Dole Food chairman David Murdock in 2012 for $300 million.

The serial trophy home buyer has recently expanded his impressive real estate portfolio with the acquisition of an $80 million mansion in North Palm Beach. The six-acre property, situated within a gated community, ranks as the third-largest oceanfront home in the rich Florida county. The 15,514-square-foot Tuscan residence features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a theater, a wine room, and a sprawling lawn that can accommodate a helicopter.

Other notable residences include the Beechwood Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, multiple properties in Lake Tahoe, a considerable portion of Carbon Beach shoreline in Malibu, a 10,000-square-foot San Francisco home, and the Porcupine Creek estate in Palm Springs.

Yachts – $626 Million

Ellison’s extravagant lifestyle is evident in his collection of high-end superyachts. His inclination towards Japanese culture is displayed in the names chosen for his yachts, each bearing a Japanese name. His fleet includes the 138-meter Lurssen yacht named Rising Sun, which costs $400 million.

The Musashi belonging to the billionaire owner of Lanai, Oracle Corp. Larry Ellison. pic.twitter.com/8pnKgbxbol — The Valley List (@thevalleylist) January 25, 2015

Further enhancing his collection, he owns the $50 million 75-meter Blohm and Voss yacht, Katana, and the $160 million 88-meter Feadship, Musashi. Rounding off his collection is the 58-meter Lurssen yacht, named Ronin, priced at $16 million.

Private and Military Jets – $138.6 Million

Ellison has a pilot’s license and buying private and military jets is one of the ways he spends his billions. His collection of private aircraft is quite extensive, which includes a Gulfstream G650, which carries a hefty price tag of $75 million and can comfortably seat 14 passengers. Alongside the Gulfstream, his hangar houses two Bombardier Global Express jets, each costing around $8.7 million, a $33 million Bombardier Challenger, and a Cessna 525 Citation, valued at $1.3 million.

In addition to his collection of private jets, Ellison’s fascination with aviation extends to military aircraft. He is the proud owner of two military jets, including an Italian training aircraft, the SIAI-Marchetti S.211, valued at $925,000. He also possesses a Soviet fighter, the MiG-29, costing $11 million, although the US government has restricted its importation.

Car Collection – $4 Million

Larry Ellison owns an impressive collection of high-end vehicles. Among his collection is the Audi R8, valued at $142,000, which features a 5.0-liter V10 engine capable of producing 600 horsepower. Ellison also owns a white Lexus LFA, an underrated gem in its segment, sitting on 21-inch alloys. The LFA is powered by a 4.8-liter turbocharged V10 engine, delivering 553 horsepower and accelerating from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. It comes with a TFT speedometer, three drive modes, a 12-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and a $400,000 price tag.

Additionally, Ellison’s garage houses a 1995 McLaren F1, considered one of the fastest and most powerful cars on the road. Only 64 examples of McLaren F1 1995 were manufactured and it’s worth $3,5 million.

Larry Ellison’s Background

Early Life and Education

Larry Ellison was born in New York City but grew up in Chicago’s South Shore after being adopted by his aunt and uncle at nine months old. He attended South Shore High School and later enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as a premed student.

After his adoptive mother’s passing, Ellison left the university and spent a summer in California before attending the University of Chicago for one term. While at the University of Chicago, Ellison studied physics and mathematics and had his first encounter with computer design. He eventually moved to Berkeley, California, and began his career as a computer programmer for various companies.

Career Beginnings as a Computer Programmer

Ellison started his career working for different companies as a computer programmer. His initial work included building databases for the CIA.

In 1977, Ellison co-founded Oracle Corporation alongside Bob Miner and Ed Oates. The company initially focused on creating and selling relational database management systems. Over time, Oracle Corporation expanded its product offerings, becoming a dominant force in the technology industry. Ellison’s leadership and business insight contributed significantly to the company’s growth and success, which in turn, directly impacted his net worth.

Controversies

As with any high-profile individual, Larry Ellison has faced his fair share of controversies throughout his career. Some of these incidents have garnered significant media attention, while others have led to legal disputes.

Trash Digging Incident Targeting Microsoft

In 2000, during Microsoft’s antitrust investigation, Oracle hired investigators to dig through the trash of a research company that Ellison suspected was funded by Microsoft. This incident tarnished Oracle’s image and raised questions about his business practices.

Shareholder Lawsuit Against Oracle

In 2006, a shareholder lawsuit against Oracle revealed that Ellison’s accountant had criticized the billionaire for his excessive spending habits. The lawsuit exposed a series of emails between him and his accountant, which highlighted his proneness for extravagant purchases.

America’s Cup Scandal Involving Oracle Team USA

In 2013, Larry Ellison’s Oracle Team USA was embroiled in a scandal during the America’s Cup races. An international jury found the team guilty of cheating by adding extra weight to their boats to enhance performance. The scandal was considered one of the most serious in the history of the America’s Cup.

Ellison an Oracle of Wealth

Larry Ellison’s net worth, eclipsing the $100 billion mark, reflects both his position within the lucrative tech industry and the consequences of his individual decisions. As the co-founder of Oracle Corporation, Ellison has leveraged opportunities to increase his wealth, but this wealth accumulation paints a picture of a man who combined his skills with favorable circumstances, rather than a tale of extraordinary genius.

Ellison’s investment portfolio, which spans from his primary undertaking with Oracle and Tesla to a substantial real estate collection, reveals a balanced approach to wealth accumulation. These investments, while certainly contributing to his considerable net worth, also showcase a practical strategy to diversify his interests across different sectors.

However, an analysis of Ellison’s wealth would be incomplete without acknowledging the issues he has faced. From questionable business practices to involvement in legal disputes, Ellison’s career has been punctuated by several controversies. These instances reflect that his journey, like anyone else’s, is not without its share of missteps and learning opportunities.

Examining Larry Ellison’s net worth, we gain insight into a man who has, through a mixture of skill, timing, and some luck, managed to amass a significant fortune. Ellison is neither a flawless titan nor a cautionary tale, but a nuanced figure navigating the complex world of tech and business.

