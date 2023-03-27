Jack Ma Returns to China after a Year amid Improving Business Climate

Alibaba’s co-founder Jack Ma has returned to China after almost a year in yet another sign of an improving business climate in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ma spent most of the last year in Japan and recently returned to China. He also celebrated the Chinese Lunar Year, which fell in February this year, in Hong Kong.

The Jack Ma Foundation confirmed that Ma recently visited Hangzhou, where Alibaba is based. Ma reportedly visited a school there which he along with other Alibaba executives founded in 2017.

Ma was among the most flamboyant Chinese business leaders but his comments in 2020 landed him in trouble when he criticized Chinese regulators ahead of Ant Financial’s IPO.

Ant Financial was set to become the largest IPO ever and beat the record of Alibaba. However, China had different plans and blocked the IPO. Ma was also not seen in public for months after that before reappearing in online interaction in early 2021.

He has since been seen pubic sporadically. Months after Ma’s comments, China imposed a fine of $2.8 billion on Alibaba which was the highest ever for a Chinese company.

Ant Financial investors have lowered the fintech giant’s valuation over the last year. Several privately-held companies including Klarna and Stripe have raised funds at a haircut to their previous valuations.

Jack Ma was the Face of China’s Tech Crackdown

Jack Ma and Alibaba were key faces of China’s tech crackdown which began in 2021. The country cracked down on several sectors like food delivery, edtech sector, as well as video games as President Xi Jinping pushed for his “common prosperity” agenda.

However, amid an economy that is slowing down structurally, and the growing tech/trade war with the US, China has signaled a thaw in relations with tech companies.

Last year, the country gave up its reluctance and signed a deal with US regulators to allow them to audit the books of US-listed Chinese companies. China also said that it would support the overseas listing of US companies.

It also recently unveiled the overseas listing rules and also allowed the downloads of Didi apps in the country which were blocked since mid-2021.

Earlier this year, The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission approved Ant Financial’s request to more than double its registered capital for the consumer unit.

US-China Tech War is Escalating

The US-China tech war has escalated as the world’s two largest economies are fighting for global domination. US lawmakers recently grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew over national security concerns.

The US has also tightened the screws on exports of high-end chips to China. An AI war is also going on between the two countries and Baidu recently unveiled its Ernie chatbot as an answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

That said, both Bard and Ernie disappointed on the debut and Alphabet stock lost $100 billion in market cap after it unveiled Bard.

AI is emerging as the new battleground not only between the US and China but also between Big Tech companies.

Jack Ma is returning to China at a time when companies from both countries are in a race for AI domination. Incidentally, unlike Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk who sees AI as dangerous, Ma is quite bullish on AI.

All said Ma’s return to China is yet another sign that the country is now looking at rapprochement with the tech sector amid troubles with the US and a slowing domestic economy.

