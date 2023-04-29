Jack Dorsey Turns Musk Critic, Says He is Not the Right ‘Steward’ for Twitter

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who supported Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition despite the board’s disapproval has now criticized him saying he is not the “right” steward for the social media company.

Notably, when Musk made the offer to acquire Twitter the board adopted a poison pill to fend off the billionaire from acquiring the company.

Dorsey – who quit as the company’s CEO months before Musk’s offer and handed over the baton to Parag Agrawal – was supportive of the deal though and also rolled over his equity into the company.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” said Dorsey in a tweet then.

However, the two have since fallen out. In response to a user’s question on Bluesky – the social media platform that he only founded – on whether Musk is the “best possible steward” for Twitter, Dorsey replied in the negative.

Dorsey Says Musk is Not the Right Leader to Lead Twitter

Dorsey added, “Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south.”

Notably, in a recent interview with BBC Musk admitted that he bought Twitter only because he felt the courts would force him to complete the transaction.

Musk had backed out of the deal apparently over the pricing. Twitter however sued him to complete the deal and legal experts gave Musk – who has earned his reputation as “Teflon Musk” for prevailing in legal battles – little chance in that lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been in a sort of chaos ever since Musk took over. The company is facing multiple lawsuits from landlords, former employees, as well as other vendors.

It has also laid off around 80% of the workforce by Musk’s own admission. Musk has also been making haphazard decisions – the most recent one being related to Twitter Blue subscription where the company restored blue ticks for all celebrities.

Multiple reports have suggested that instances of hate speech have increased on Twitter since Musk took over – even though he has denied so.

Several leading personalities have quit Twitter after Musk’s acquisition and earlier this week New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that it would stop providing updates on the platform as it is not “reliable.”

Musk Is Lobbying for AI Regulations

Meanwhile, Musk has been at loggerheads with other tech leaders also. Earlier this year, he feared that Apple would kick out Twitter from the app store – but reversed his stance after meeting Tim Cook.

Of late, he has criticized OpenAI and has been lobbying for AI regulations.

AI has been the latest buzzword among tech companies ranging from Snap, Dropbox, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Microsoft and Google see it as a massive opportunity – even as regulators are looking at ways to regulate the emerging technology.

