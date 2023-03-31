Italian Authorities Ban ChatGPT Over Data Privacy Concerns

The ‘Garante Per la Protezione Dei Dati Personali’, the institution in charge of protecting the privacy of those who reside in Italy, is enforcing a ban on ChatGPT this morning amid concerns that it has been gathering and using consumers’ data illegally.

In a press release published this morning, the Italian regulator – known as the Data Protection Authority (DPA) in English – urged OpenAI LLC – the US-based entity that develops and provides access to ChatGPT – to comply with the country’s data privacy rules.

Failing to adhere to these regulations may result in hefty penalties for the company of up to 4% of its annual global turnover. Even though OpenAI does not have a registered headquarter in the European Union, the DPA highlighted that it does have a legal representative within the economic bloc that can be penalized if needed.

What is ChatGPT Doing Wrong?

The DPA voiced various concerns about how OpenAI uses the personal information of those who use its AI-powered chatbot to keep training the software. In addition, it pointed to the fact that the company does not have any systems or checks in place to prevent minors from accessing the tool.

“As also evidenced by the investigations carried out, the information provided by ChatGPT does not always correspond to the real data, resulting in inaccurate processing of personal data”, the press release added in regards to how the tool could misuse the data collected from users.

In this particular topic, OpenAI acknowledged earlier this month that ChatGPT’s unexpected outage, which took place on 20 March, occurred due to a bug that temporarily showed bits of other users’ conversations and text prompts to others who were connected to the software around the same time.

In addition, the company revealed that the payment information of a small group of users who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus – the premium version of the chatbot – may have been exposed during the incident as well.

“In the hours before we took ChatGPT offline on Monday, it was possible for some users to see another active user’s first and last name, email address, payment address, the last four digits (only) of a credit card number, and credit card expiration date. Full credit card numbers were not exposed at any time”, the company said in a blog post published last week.

OpenAI has been given 20 days to respond to the concerns raised by the DPA or otherwise the service may be fully banned and penalized accordingly.

The Release of GPT-4 Has Become an Issue of Concern for Many

The ban comes only two days after a group of over 1,000 tech experts signed a letter in which they called for an immediate 6-month pause in the development of more powerful AI models as they are increasingly concerned that the AI race could be getting out of hand.

“AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and acknowledged by top AI labs”, the letter signed by prominent personalities from the tech world reads.

The letter emerged only weeks after OpenAI released its most powerful AI model to date, which has also been deemed as the most powerful of all made public yet. Its name is GPT-4 and experts are already comparing the model’s capabilities with human-like thinking and reasoning, which is a frightening statement to say the least.

To develop GPT-4, OpenAI used some of the data collected by previous models to further train the software and also relied on information found on the internet to enrich its knowledge base.

For comparison, GPT-3 was trained on 175 billion parameters. Meanwhile, GPT-4 was trained on 170 trillion parameters. This makes the latter a far more advanced model and one that could be increasingly used for ill-gotten purposes if bad actors manage to bypass the alleged safeguards that OpenAI has set in place to prevent this from happening.

