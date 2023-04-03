Tech News

Israel Tech Sector Feels the Strain of Judicial Reform Fallout and SVB Collapse

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

israel tech sector

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank had extreme ramifications: as the second largest banking failure since 2008, and the second largest bank to ever fail in the US, the effects were felt around the world.

One country that has been particularly impacted is Israel, and the country’s leadership has been forced to consider measures to prevent such a situation wreaking such havoc in the country again.

Israel tech sector feels the strain

Israel’s economy has a large tech component thanks to a variety of factors, including the country’s historic ties with the United States.

According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli tech sector is one of the most advanced in the world, and their highly educated workforce means that they are export significant amounts of software and hardware to the rest of the world.

SVB was particularly interested in the startup arena, and the “Startup Nation” inevitably was affected by much of the fallout when one of the main lenders had gone underwater.

Israeli considers new legislation

The Israeli government has been mulling over new legislation, which would put in place significantly more restrictions in the tech and startup sector, with the goal of protecting investors and depositors.

However, there are many people who are opposed to these new laws, as they believe that it would make it more difficult to invest in Israel in the future.

As such, there are already a series of major companies who have stated that if the law passes they will be required to withdraw their investments from the country.

More than half of the country’s startups held their assets as Silicon Valley Bank, which included over 7,000 companies, many of which were unicorns.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!