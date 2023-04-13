Tech News

Is Netflix’s Technology-Themed Korean Film ‘Unlocked’ the Scariest Ever?

Netflix has gained a reputation for putting together brilliant shows showcasing dystopia with Black Mirror, but they are now once more in the headlines after having created what many to be one of the most terrifying shows yet.

Unlocked is a film that has been recently released and has been a huge hit already in South Korea. Many people across Twitter have voiced their concerns about the show and sharing their concerns about a dystopian future.

“Unlocked” terrifies audiences

The new film Unlocked is based in South Korea, and covers the problems that a lady runs into after a strange man decides to track her phone and follow her every move.

There is currently a lot of concern over privacy, and the film has managed to touch a nerve for many viewers, many of whom felt compelled to get rides of their mobiles immediately.

The film plays on the fears that people have over their digital footprints, and has been credited for scaring a lot of people away from using technology.

Be careful with your phone

The film, which was directed by Kim Tae-Joon, follows the story of a lady who drops her phone on the bus, and when a man picks up her phone and takes it to the repair shop for her, he explains that he will be fixing her screen.

Instead, he decides to install spyware into the phone to track her every move, and he begins to invade and manipulate different aspects of her life.

The film serves as a warning for those who are careless with technology that one ought to exercise a great degree of caution and be wary of anything that violates one’s privacy.

