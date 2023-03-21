Is BYD Also Facing Demand Woes Like Other EV Companies?

According to a Reuters report, BYD has reduced production shifts in China amid an apparent demand slowdown. Is BYD also facing demand issues like many other EV companies?

Reportedly, BYD has asked some employees at its Xian plant, which is its largest production plant in China, to only work for four days a week. The company has also reportedly cut shifts at its Shenzhen plant.

Notably, last year, BYD’s NEV (new energy vehicle) sales soared by 213% to 1.85 million units. Of these, 911,141 were BEVs (battery electric vehicles) while the remaining were PHEVs (plug-in hybrid vehicles).

To put that in perspective, Tesla delivered 1.31 million BEVs in 2022—a YoY rise of around 40%. Here it is worth noting that unlike BYD, which also sells PHEVs, Tesla sells only BEVs.

While BYD surpassed Tesla last year to become the largest NEV seller, Tesla is still the market leader when it comes to BEVs.

Also, in terms of profitability, Tesla makes more profit per car than not only BYD but also almost every other automaker. In 2022, Tesla generated handsome free cash flows of $7.5 billion which would envy even the major legacy automakers.

BYD Reportedly Cuts Shifts amid Demand Slowdown

Berkshire bought BYD shares in 2008 amid the Global Financial Crisis. It turned out to be a good bet and the stock has gained 7x over the last decade. That said, the returns pale in front of Tesla which soared 740% in 2020 alone.

In 2021, Tesla became the first-ever automaker to command a market cap of $1 trillion. Despite falling nearly 50% from its peak, Tesla is still the world’s most valuable automaker

Earlier this year, Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger said that BYD was his best investment ever.

He also took a swipe at Tesla and said that said BYD is way ahead of the company in China.

Munger commended BYD and said “Tesla last year reduced its prices in China twice. BYD increased its prices. We are direct competitors. BYD is so much ahead of Tesla in China … it’s almost ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, the EV demand slowdown now seems to be catching up with BYD also, if reports of it cutting shifts turn out to be true.

EV Companies are Cutting Prices amid Demand Slowdown

The slowdown in the EV industry has become apparent now. While Tesla did not admit to a demand slowdown, its 2023 production guidance of 1.8 million cars is below the long-term 50% CAGR that it is targeting.

Lucid Motors also guided for 2023 production between 10,000-14,000 cars. The company emphasized that it has the capacity to produce more cars but needs to increase brand awareness. The company came the closest among EV companies to admit to a demand slowdown.

Another sign of slowing demand for electric cars is the fierce price war, especially in China.

Several automakers including Ford and Volkswagen are offering discounts on EV models in China as the price war seems to escalate amid slowing sales of vehicles in the world’s largest automotive market.

Vehicle sales in China fell 20% in the first two months of the year even as the overall retail sales rose 3.5% over the period.

China Stopped EV Subsidies from 2023

Notably, beginning this year, China has ended the subsidies for EVs as part of the gradual phasing down. Also, the country ended tax cuts on ICE (internal combustion engine) cars.

The withdrawal of government support coupled with the macroeconomic slowdown has taken a toll on sales of high-value goods including automobiles. David Zhang, a Shanghai-based independent automobile analyst said that sales of some automakers have fallen drastically.

As for BYD, the company benefits from the wide array of models spread across multiple price points. However, the industry-wide slowdown might catch up with the company, sooner than later.

