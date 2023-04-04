Over the last decade, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has undergone exponential advancements from simple techniques used to distinguish between cats and dogs in images to self-driving cars and chatbots like chatGPT, with a vast amount of knowledge in a myriad of fields.

Throughout its evolution, AI has been subject to numerous debates and discussions, with some people worrying about its ‘Terminator’ potential to wipe out humanity in various capacities, including professions and even decision-making roles.

The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence

As humans continue to develop and advance AI technology, they do so with the goal of attaining artificial superintelligence where the AI will surpass human intelligence and capabilities such that it can think and make judgment calls void of human supervision.

This means that the roles of AI will grow from writing emails to more high-level operations like managing marketing departments which would require and allow them to make strategic decisions that essentially are reserved for CEOs and managers.

According to Dan Hendrycks, an AI researcher at the Center for AI Safety, the more AI progresses, the more it will allow for more customized tasks along with a wider variety of constraints.

He gives the example of a business that might give AI the task of planning a new marketing campaign with the constraint “don’t break the law” while another business for the same task might give the constraint “get caught breaking the law.”

He argues that the AI agent with weaker constraints will have more options and hence will perform better than the agent with stricter constraints which in the long run will breed selfish AI with the ability to manipulate and deceive human beings.

“Selfish AI agents will further erode human control. Power-seeking AI agents will purposefully manipulate their human overseers into delegating more freedom in decision-making to them. Self-preserving agents will convince their overseers to never deactivate them, or that easily accessible off-switches are a needless liability hindering the agent’s reliability,” says Hendrycks.

With the loss of control over AI by humans, the future of AI will no longer be determined by what humans want from AI but by “natural selection”. With a variety of AI running with different rules for similar tasks, more capable designs will have a higher chance of surviving and propagating than the rest.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has also criticized the development of general artificial intelligence (AGI) systems, describing the technology as more dangerous than the world’s leading nuclear warheads.

The billionaire, who is also the CEO and owner of Twitter, has called for regulatory oversight to ensure the industry operates within known limits, Musk said during a tech conference on March 11 in Austin Texas.

“I am really quite close, I am very close, to the cutting edge in AI and it scares the hell out of me,” said Musk. “It’s capable of vastly more than almost anyone knows and the rate of improvement is exponential.”

The Darwinian AI Natural Selection

Unlike what we commonly know, the process of natural selection is not biological and is in fact mathematically expressible. As such, the Darwinian theory can be applied to other fields and areas, including the evolution of AI.

Hendricks states that for natural selection to occur, three conditions must be met, variation, retention, and differential fitness. In AI, variation is already attained since there exist many types of AI that are specialized in different fields and that apply different rules and constraints for tasks.

Retention is where a new design contains information from an old design. Hendryks cited retention to be “straightforward” for AI since information can easily be copied from an old agent to another one.

Last is differential fitness which means the different varieties of AI advance and spread at different rates. This is also met because different types of AI have become more common than others over the years. As a result, AI is expected to undergo natural selection as it meets the criteria.

With the occurrence of natural selection in AI, it is expected that the pressure of selection will take effect on the future of AI. As such, the safety of AI agents has continued to be compromised with the advancement of technology.

This is due to developers intentionally lowering standards for a competitive edge or the AI models themselves learning unexpectedly for instance, through unsupervised learning.

Additionally, natural selection will leave behind agents that significantly outperform human beings in most capacities. This is already the case as computers have already become faster than human beings in performing tasks and AI has the unlimited ability to learn anything across all fields.

As a result, it is reasonable to expect the replacement of human beings in many ways by AI. “At some point, AIs will be fitter than humans, which could prove catastrophic for us since the survival-of-the-fittest dynamic could occur in the long run.

AIs very well could outcompete humans, and be what survives,” concluded Hendryks.

The exponential growth of AI has been the center of the world’s growing concern over technology.

For this reason, a few days ago, thousands of college professors and tech experts joined forces to sign an open letter that requested the halting of AI research until stakeholders and legislators defined and implemented a safety protocol for the development of advanced AI designs.

The letter which had the signature of Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, read, “Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk the loss of control of our civilization? Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders.

Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable”

A Chance At Maintaining Control

While researchers have raised concerns about the risks associated with AI, it is still not too late for humans to take the reins and control the future of AI.

Among the methods Hendryks recommends is for governments to exercise oversight over the development of AI. Regulating AI along with the research and developments that occur in the industry would be a good way to inculcate safety and responsibility within the industry.

According to him, having a body similar to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which would approve designs based on certain safety criteria would help create technology that operates at high levels of safety.

Another way is to have cooperation between nations in a similar fashion to that regarding nuclear weapons.

Developing an AI treaty that ensures “there is no race to the bottom that allows technology to dictate military applications as opposed to basic human values” and “improves transparency on the safety of AI-based weapons systems” is what The Brookings Institution believes will prevent AI-related disasters.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, the President of the United States is scheduled to meet a panel of advisors later on Tuesday, where they will talk about the benefits and disadvantages of building sophisticated AI models, a White House official said in a statement.

“The president will discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards,” the same White House spokesperson said adding, Biden “will call on Congress to pass bipartisan privacy legislation to protect kids and limit personal data tech companies collect on all of us.”

