Invesco Cuts Swiggy Valuation Yet Again as Startups Continue to Face the Heat

Leading asset manager and existing Swiggy investor Invesco has cut the company’s valuation to $5.5 billion – its second valuation cut in less than a year. Here are the key takeaways.

Invesco valued Swiggy at $10.7 billion after a funding round that it led last year but marked down the company’s valuation to $8.2 billion in October.

In its filings, Invesco said, “Prices are determined using significant unobservable inputs. In situations where quoted prices or observable inputs are unavailable (for example, when there is little or no market activity for an investment at the end of the period), unobservable inputs may be used.”

Apart from Invesco, SoftBank, Prosus Ventures, and Accel are also Swiggy investors. SoftBank – which backed multiple tech companies around the world – has also seen the value of many of its portfolio companies fall.

The Japanese private equity giant is also looking to trim its stake in Alibaba further. It has also filed for a US IPO of Arm Holdings – one of its portfolio companies.

As for Swiggy’s valuation cut, it is not really surprising. On the macro level, most startup valuations have come down – AI being a major expectation – where valuations are still elevated.

Specifically, for Swiggy, the market cap of Zomato which is its listed peer in India, is also down more than half from the peak.

Zomato went public in 2021 amid the tech boom. Several tech companies went public that year amid the euphoria.

However, come 2022 and the market sentiments toward loss-making companies changed.

While stock prices of newly listed tech companies are down by upto 90% – many startups have also taken a massive cut in valuations – with BNPL darling Klarna taking an 85% haircut at a funding round last year.

Amid the funding winter, startups have little option but to agree to a valuation haircut.

Meanwhile, after the valuation cut by Invesco, Swiggy’s valuation has fallen below Zomato – which had a market cap of around $6.7 billion based on today’s closing prices in India.

In terms of market share, HSBC estimated that Zomato had a 55% market share in the first half of 2022 while the remaining 45% was held by Swiggy.

HSBC said that it expects Zomato to further increase its market share led by an “aggressive go-to-market strategy.”

According to Preqin Ltd., which tracks venture-fund data, venture capital funds raised only $20.6 billion in Q4 2022—a YoY fall of 65%. In absolute terms, it was the lowest fourth quarter fundraise since 2013.

Funds have become much more selective about deals as the era of free money withered away after the sharp increase in interest rates globally.

The Fed has meanwhile signaled a pause in its rate hikes even as it said that rate cuts are still not on the table as inflation is still quite elevated.

The Indian central bank has also paused its rate hike cycle amid slowing growth.

All said, while the pause on rate hikes is a positive for startup companies, it might be long before they hit their peak valuations – and many might never reach the lofty valuations that they hit during the boom.

