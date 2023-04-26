Internet Sleuths May Have Tracked Down Elon Musk’s Burner Account

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has accidentally disclosed his burner account after internet sleuths investigated another account he had logged into on a screenshot he shared on his famous Twitter account.

The screenshot Musk shared to show his followers the Twitter subscribers who pay $4 a month for his exclusive content, also showed that he was logged into an alternate account which Twitter users went on a mission to find.

Musk’s Alt Account

On Monday night, Musk tweeted a picture of his Twitter account, letting content producers know how to use Twitter’s monetization tools. Unfortunately for Musk, instead of focusing on the fact that he has 24.7K paid members, users noted that he looked to be signed into another account.

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

Further investigations revealed that the now-deleted account appeared to belong to @ErmnMusk, along with the display name “Elon Test”. The account used a picture of a young boy holding a replica of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft, which just recently became available for pre-order on SpaceX‘s website, as its avatar.

A deeper dive into the boy’s identity showed that the toddler was X, Musk’s two-year-old son X Æ A-XII, who he mostly calls X, which gave the social media investigators more reason to believe that this was Musk’s burner account.

In a message to “DogeDesigner,” one of his most devoted followers, Mr. Musk seemed to confirm that he is using a private account. It stated that he has an “alt” account on the site, and he responded, “You’d never guess it’s me!”

BREAKING: Elon Musk has an alt account on Twitter pic.twitter.com/5ReAH6jeA5 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 24, 2023

After it was discovered, the account was deleted but was later returned to the internet on Tuesday morning. If the account was Elon’s it was rather dormant as he didn’t seem to tweet much.

Since its creation last year, Elon Test only followed 34 accounts and tweeted only 23 times between November 12, when the account became active, and Tuesday, April 25. Despite the small number, the tweets closely mirror Musk’s overall online persona making it more plausible that it is his account.

To further support the argument that it could be Musk’s, the account was made shortly after he bought Twitter. Additionally, the image of X, which was uploaded on November 29, 2022, doesn’t appear to have been anywhere else online before this revelation.

Musk roleplaying as a toddler and troll

Some of the tweets from Elon Test were rather uncomfortable whereas in some, he pretended to be his son, X. In one tweet reply to Bitcoin promoter Michael Saylor, who had tweeted about Satoshi, the anonymous developer of Bitcoin, Elon Test asked, “Do you like Japanese girls?”

In another tweet, when Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky, tweeted, “It feels like we were in a nightclub and the lights just turned on” during the FTX crash, Elon Test replied, “I wish I was old enough to go to nightclubs. They sound so fun.”

He further stated in another tweet, “I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!”, which is X’s actual birth date. The nature of these tweets has led to many making fun of the Tesla CEO with others voicing concern about the posts’ content seeing as they seemed to be posted under the guise of a child.

However, in all these speculations, there has been no explicit confirmation that the account is controlled by Musk.

