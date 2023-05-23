Tech News

Intel Unveils Specs For World’s Most Powerful Supercomputer With 21,248 CPUs and 63,744 GPUs

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageSam Cooling Last updated:

Intel Supercomputer: Intel reveal insanely powerful supercomputer Intel Aurora, featuring landmark Data Center GPU Max Subsystem. Read here.

In an electrifying revelation, Intel has unfolded the full specifications of its highly anticipated Aurora supercomputer, destined for the Argonne National Laboratory in the United States.

After a suspense-filled wait, the tech titan has delivered a system that leapfrogs expectations, and quite possibly, the competition.

The Aurora supercomputer has been the stuff of legends for quite some time now, with its long-anticipated arrival marked by tantalizing leaks and speculation.

With its unveiling at the ISC High Performance 2023 event in Hamburg, Germany, it is now clear that the wait was worth it.

Monumental Collaboration: The Power Behind Aurora

Intel has armed the Aurora supercomputer with a staggering 21,248 Xeon CPUs and 63,744 GPUs, surpassing its initial 1 Exaflop target and entering the 2 Exaflop territory, placing it shoulder-to-shoulder with AMD’s Frontier supercomputer.

Under the leadership of Argonne, this colossal project is the outcome of an extensive collaboration that spans continents.

The collaboration includes industry heavyweights such as Intel, HPE, and a slew of Department of Energy laboratories, universities, non-profits, and international partners like RIKEN.

As of now, Intel has physically delivered over 10,000 blades for the Aurora supercomputer, with the system being assembled using HPE Cray EX supercomputers.

Aurora’s early performance results have been extraordinary – the supercomputer demonstrated up to 2x performance over AMD MI250 GPUs, a 20% improvement over the H100 on the QMPACK quantum mechanical application, and near-linear scaling up to hundreds of nodes.

This puts the supercomputer in a league of its own, offering more than 2 exaflops of peak double-precision compute performance, a feat unmatched till now.

Intel Aurora: Staggering Storage and Memory Capabilities

The Aurora is more than just about processing power – as the system boasts 10.9 PB of DDR5 system DRAM, 1.36 PB of HBM capacity through the CPUs, and 8.16 PB of HBM capacity through the GPUs.

Furthermore, the system DRAM reaches a peak bandwidth of 5.95 PB/s, while the CPU HBM and the GPU HBM achieve a peak bandwidth of 30.5 PB/s and 208.9 PB/s, respectively.

In terms of storage, Aurora is equipped with an impressive 230 PB DAOS capacity that runs at a peak bandwidth of 31 TB/s, configured in a total of 1024 nodes.

As the cherry on top, Intel announced its brand-new Data Center GPU Max Subsystem, which will be incorporated in the Aurora.

The Max Series outperforms Nvidia’s H100 PCIe card by an average of 30% on diverse workloads, showcasing Intel’s commitment to pushing boundaries in supercomputing.

The Aurora supercomputer is expected to launch later this year, bringing with it a new era of unprecedented computational power.

As it prepares to step into the limelight, the Aurora gen AI model, offering 1 trillion parameters for scientific applications, adds to the growing excitement.

As the boundaries between science fiction and reality blur, the Aurora supercomputer stands as a testament to the limitless potential of human innovation.

RELATED:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Latest Meme Coin to List on OKX
  • Staking Rewards
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Visit Site

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Sam Cooling.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Sam Cooling

Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London - his former publications include Yahoo Finance and Coin Rivet.  
With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam has previously worked as a Technology Consultant for The…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!