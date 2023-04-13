Tech News

Intel Enlists Arm to Fight TSMC in Outsourced Production Realm

intel tsmc

The chip production industry is dominated by a small number of giants, such as the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, but Intel has plans to step in to compete.

Intel hopes to challenge the dominance of the TSMC by pivoting the types of chips that they make in order to establish a more Western dominance.

Intel could benefit from tensions in Taiwan

Given that over 90% of the world’s semiconductor chips are made in Taiwan, it is an extremely important jurisdiction for both the East and the West.

Pat Gelsinger, who has been the CEO of Intel since 2021, is on a mission to realise these goals: he wants to ensure that the company can produce as many chips as possible from within the US rather than from abroad.

Intel investing $70 billion to build chip manufacturing facilities

However, the pivot that the company has decided to make hasn’t been without difficulty or cost. The company has allocated $70 billion to invest in the sector since 2021, and may well commit significantly more in the coming years.

Already, the company has had some breakthroughs this year. For example, earlier this year the Biden administration forced all US citizens who were working in the Chinese chip industry to leave their posts immediately. This left the Chinese side of the industry scrambling to replace their workers, and meant that many American citizens may be forced to work for Western firms.

Furthermore, Germany has been aiming to incentivise the company to invest more within their borders, and appears to have just closed a deal in which Intel will invest a further 17 billion euros to develop chips in the country.

