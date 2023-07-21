Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site



If you have been following the dynamics of the social media world, you have probably noticed a rising rivalry between Instagram Reels and TikTok.

On the surface, Instagram Reels may appear to be a copy of TikTok, but recent research indicates that it performs much better in terms of median reach, engagement, and views.

Are Instagram Reels Just a Tiktok Clone?

In what initially seemed like a straightforward duplication of TikTok’s short-form video format, Instagram Reels has actually turned the table in the game of social media engagement.

A report by Emplifi based on social media behaviours and ad trends in Q2 2023 found that Instagram Reels surpassed all other content types on social media platforms.

Instagram Reels generated 55% more interactions than single-image posts on the app and outperformed standard video posts by 29%.

On the contrary, TikTok has been making waves with a staggering increase in its user base.

Yet, when compared to Instagram Reels in terms of median reach, median interactions, and median video views, TikTok lags behind.

While Instagram Reels only account for 11% of all Instagram ads, it witnessed a whopping 87% of brands experimenting with the platform at least once in Q2 2023.

This constitutes a notable 26% increase compared to the previous year.

Despite the decreasing engagement on Instagram Reels over the last five quarters, brands continue to leverage this platform as it still yields higher engagement rates compared to Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook Reels Have Been Left in the Dust

Simultaneously, the use of Facebook Reels pales in comparison to Instagram Reels.

In contrast, Facebook Live Video takes the lead on the Facebook platform, garnering nearly four times the number of interactions compared to static video posts.

So in light of these trends, Instagram Reels seems to have the upper hand.

But TikTok, with its impressive ability to attract new users and its comparatively higher median engagement rates, cannot be ignored.

Brands need to diversify their social content and embrace multiple channels for their video marketing efforts, combining the strengths of Instagram Reels and TikTok to maximize reach and engagement.

To boil it down, Instagram Reels, despite being initially dubbed as a TikTok clone, has managed to carve out its own place in the competitive social media landscape.

With higher median reach, interactions, and views, it presents a powerful marketing tool for brands.

However, the rapid evolution of the social media landscape and the steady growth of TikTok means the battle between these two platforms is far from over.

It will be intriguing to see how this rivalry evolves and influences the future of social media marketing – stay tuned with B2C to keep informed!

RELATED: