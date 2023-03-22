Instagram Launches Two New Ad Formats – Here’s What You Need to Know

Instagram is launching two new ad formats this week to allow companies to reach their target audiences within the social media platform’s search function and to build up momentum for upcoming product releases and events.

In a blog post, the social media app owned by Meta Platforms presented Reminder Ads, a new type of advertisement that can be used to “build awareness, anticipation, and consideration for upcoming moments”.

These ads will be displayed on users’ feeds if they have opted in to be reminded about an upcoming event from a company or influencer they follow and love. Three separate notifications will be made a day before, 15 minutes prior, and when the event goes live.

This can be a useful type of ad for artists and businesses as they can increase the reach of their hottest announcements, which increases the chance that they may go viral if enough people share them.

In addition, Instagram is launching Ads in Search Results – a new format that will show up when users use this function to find products, hashtags, topics of conversation, or certain types of businesses.

The ads will be displayed on the user’s feed once he taps on a certain post found in the Search section. According to Instagram, the two new formats will be rolled out in the coming months.

WhatsApp is Giving Admins More Control Over Groups

Another app owned by Meta Platforms (META) is also announcing new features as WhatsApp announced yesterday that it is giving administrators more control over the groups they manage by allowing them to filter who can join these groups whenever they send an invitation link.

Those who come into the group via these links must now be approved by the administrator first before they are added to the conversation. In the past, whoever received an invitation link to join was able to enter the space. This was possible if that invitation was shared by a third party who received it directly from the administrator.

Now, it is possible to filter out unwanted guests by using this new tool. Moreover, users within a community – a recently launched feature on WhatsApp as well – can now check which other members of that collective actively participate in the groups they are in.

Same as with Instagram, the new features will be made available globally in the coming weeks.

These Are Some Other Upgrades that Could Some Come to Meta’s Apps

According to the mobile developer and regular upcoming features leaker, Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram may also be working on some interesting changes for its app including the possibility of editing messages on the direct messaging tool.

In addition, developers appear to be testing a new tool that would allow users to create shared Stories. A similar feature is already available for Reels.

Meta is fully invested in its “Year of Efficiency” pledge for this year. This has involved several changes made to the company including laying off over 20,000 workers to flatten its organizational structure and disposing of low-priority projects.

It seems that engineers have been busy lately as several upgrades have been rolled out for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp this year. According to the head of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, the social media company’s short-term goal is to further integrate artificial intelligence into both the front end and back end.

Meanwhile, its metaverse vision has been deemed by Zuckerberg as a long-term play that may continue to drain resources from the business but that could ultimately pay off big.

The prospect of a TikTok ban in the United States and other developed countries may turn out to be the most powerful tailwind for the company if it ultimately occurs as it would increase Meta’s dominance in the social media space with both Facebook and Instagram Reels being fully lined up to attract creators who may soon be unable to access the popular app owned by ByteDance.

