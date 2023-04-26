Instagram Keeps Dominating the Influencer Marketing Space in 2023

A new report from a firm specialized in customer engagement indicates that Instagram keeps dominating the influencer marketing space as the go-to platform for creators followed by TikTok and Facebook.

In its “State of Influencer Marketing” report for this year, Emplifi, a digital marketing company with operations in the United States, Canada, and Europe, published the results of multiple surveys applied to influencers to get a sense of what’s going on in this market at the moment.

According to responses from 165 creators, Emplifi found that 90% of these influencers were active on Instagram while only 66% of them had an account on TikTok. Even though the sample may not be necessarily too representative, it is big enough to tell which two platforms are dominating the space.

The launch of Reels by the social network owned by Meta Platforms (META) has allowed it to compete with the Chinese-owned social media app that took over the world during the pandemic with the help of its interest-based feed and short videos.

One interesting finding showcased by Emplifi is that creators are not posting the same content on every platform. Instead, they are using each network for its intended purposes, whether that is to inform their audiences about certain topics or sell or promote products and brands.

The Economic Downturn Could Affect Influencer’s Income in 2023 and Forward

As for how much influencers get paid for what they do, the report indicated that campaigns on Instagram may generate from $10 to $10,000 per post for creators depending on the size of their following while on TikTok that income seems to be significantly lower, ranging from $25 to $2,500 per post.

Even though influencers typically prefer to get paid in cash, they may also accept other forms of payment including gift cards, free products, or discounts.

Also read: Best Influencer Marketing Agencies | Top 10 for 2023

The economic landscape seems to be one of the most relevant factors that could possibly affect influencer’s income this year as 74% of the 43 multinational companies surveyed by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) indicated that the latest economic downturn will influence their decision when it comes to marketing budgets.

From that total, 30% disclosed that they are resolved to cut their marketing budgets. That said, digital marketing continues to be the preferred delivery method by Chief Marketing Officers as 50% of the companies surveyed said that cuts will be made to their “offline” campaigns.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated that the global economy is expected to grow by 2.8% in 2023, resulting in a 60 basis points decline compared to 2022’s annual growth rate.

Meanwhile, if the financial sector continues to demonstrate signs of stress – i.e. the debacle of the Silicon Valley Bank – this forecast could be revised lower to 2.5%.

An Overview of the Top Trends for Influencers by Category and Size

Emplifi categorized influencers in this report by the number of followers they have, with the smallest creators being those that have 10,000 followers or less while the largest are those that have a total following exceeding 1 million.

Some interesting findings about these groups of influencers were showcased such as the frequency with which they post. In this regard, XL and L influencers – those with followings of 100,000 million or higher – posted at least 3 times a week.

Also read: 13 Best Crypto Marketing Agencies in 2023

“Successful influencers find a balance between posting consistently without falling trap to spamming their audiences with irrelevant content”, Emplifi’s analysts asserted.

They added: “As a result, it’s essential for an influencer to carefully balance sponsored content with their own organic content to maintain credibility with their audiences”.

Finally, it appears that the fastest-growing categories in terms of number of influencers who create related content were Beauty, Cosmetics, and Motherhood, the three of which saw a 30% or higher increment in their number of creators.

Other Related Articles: